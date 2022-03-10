Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: BJP Wins Second Term With 270+ Seats, Breaks 35-Year-Old Jinx | Live Updates

UP Assembly election outcomes: Yogi Adityanath gained the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is ready to change into the primary incumbent returning to energy after serving a full time period. The BJP registered an emphatic win in Uttar Pradesh as we speak and has already crossed the 270 mark, based on newest tendencies. The majority mark within the 403-member legislative meeting is 202. In the newest tendencies, the ruling get together was forward in 273 seats, whereas the Samajwadi Party, whose chief Akhilesh Yadav attracted big crowds at his marketing campaign rallies, was trailing behind with leads in 125 seats.

Among these main are Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

This would be the first time since 1985 {that a} ruling get together will return to energy in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of digital voting machines (EVM) will start at 8.30 am.

The UP polls are being seen are an indicator of the nationwide temper forward of the 2024 normal elections.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, votes are being counted in four other states – Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Here are the LIVE updates on Uttar Pradesh Election Results:

Election outcomes: AAP will get fewer votes than NOTA in UP polls

The Aam Aadmi Party appeared unsure to win a single seat within the Uttar Pradesh polls as its vote share was lower than NOTA on Thursday night, with a senior get together chief saying the 2022 elections had been about taking the get together’s concept to the individuals of the state.

Just in: OP Rajbhar has gained from Zahoorabad with the margin of 45,231 votes.

Yogi Adityanath on BJP’s report win: “BJP’s model of vikas has successful”

“BJPs’ model of development, vikas and good governance has been successful in UP and its population of over 250 million people (25 crore people). This along with the fact that BJP takes along all sections of society. We believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas. The people have seen this and trusted us once again. They have taken a stand to defeat ‘parivaarvaad’, ‘vanshwaad’, mafia-waad,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned whereas addressing BJP staff.

Uttar Pradesh outcomes: Yogi Adityanath thanks election officers for peaceable polls

“For the first time, elections that took place peacefully in 7 phases, has re-elected a government with such a tremendous mandate. I congratulate the Election Commission and to all those officials who ensured that the elections happened peacefully and at a time of COVID-19. They have done a stellar job. I would also like to thank the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the BJP President and all the workers of BJP for their love, support and guidance,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned after the outcomes emerged.

Election Results: Uttar Pradesh Election tendencies at 6.05 pm The BJP is a 260-plus tally in 403-seat Uttar Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party, its major challenger, a distant second, election outcomes present. The get together is forward in 267 seats whereas the SP is prone to win in 131 seats.

Uttar Pradesh outcomes: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wins Gorakhpur Urban seat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gained the Gorakhpur Urban seat with a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

Assembly ballot outcomes put BJP on agency wicket for Presidential elections

The BJP’s victory within the meeting polls on Thursday has put the get together on a stronger wicket for the election for the put up of President anticipated later this yr. The BJP’s victory within the meeting polls on Thursday has put the get together on a stronger wicket for the election for the put up of President anticipated later this yr. The huge victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi a free hand to resolve on the successor to President Ram Nath Kovind, who will full his tenure on July 24, 2022, political analysts mentioned.

UP election outcomes: Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party chunk the mud Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress have shrunk additional, and are actually irrelevant. The BSP contested 403 seats, is main in 1. The Congress contested 399, is main in 2 seats.

UP Polls Results: Yogi Adityanath busts ‘Noida jinx’ after three a long time With the BJP wanting set to safe a straight second time period in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appeared to have efficiently busted what was dubbed because the “Noida Jinx”. Adityanath additionally seemed set for a victory from Gorakhpur Urban seat whereas all three BJP candidates in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, appeared set for win, based on ballot tendencies. Noida, Dadri and Jewar Assembly constituencies fall within the district. A delusion was nurtured for practically three a long time that any chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who visited Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was doomed to exit of energy.

Election outcomes: Mayawati’s BSP suffers largest loss, all the way down to 1 seat In the UP Election 2022, the most important loss has been for Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP had gained 206 seats within the 2017 polls with a vote share of 30%. The get together is presently main in just one seat and the vote share has come all the way down to 12.8%

Humbly settle for individuals’s verdict, will proceed to work for individuals’s pursuits: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday mentioned the get together humbly accepts the individuals’s verdict within the meeting polls and can study from it. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday mentioned the get together humbly accepts the individuals’s verdict within the meeting polls and can study from it. The get together, he mentioned, will proceed to work for the pursuits of the individuals of the nation.

BJP spreading rumours, will type govt in UP: Samajwadi Party The Samajwadi Party on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP is spreading rumours of its victory within the UP Assembly polls and claimed that after the declaration of the ultimate outcomes, it can type subsequent authorities within the state. The BJP alliance, as per newest tendencies is main in 264 seats whereas the SP mix is forward on 133 seats.

Uttar Pradesh outcomes: Samajwadi Party main on the three seats in Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party is forward of BJP on the three seats in Lucknow – Lucknow North, Lucknow Central and Mohanlalganj. The Samajwadi Party is forward of BJP on the three seats in Lucknow – Lucknow North, Lucknow Central and Mohanlalganj. In Lucknow North, SP’s candidate Pooja Shukla has taken a lead of over 22,000 votes in opposition to BJP’s sitting MLA Neeraj Bora. Ms Shukla is a former pupil chief and chief of SP’s Yuvjan Sabha, who’s making her debut in mainstream politics.

Election Results: BJP builds on vote share in Uttar Pradesh The BJP has shored up 44.6 per cent of the vote, information at 2 pm confirmed – a big 5 per cent enchancment over the 2017 elections.

Uttar Pradesh outcomes: BJP break 35-year-old jinx

This would be the first time since 1985 {that a} ruling get together will return to energy in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Polls outcomes: Yogi Adityanath will increase result in over 31,000 votes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was heading for a landslide victory and main by round 31,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was heading for a landslide victory and main by round 31,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat on Thursday. According to up to date Election Commission figures, Adityanath has secured 47,427 votes whereas his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party’s Subhawati Shukla, bagged 16,427 votes.

Election outcomes: BJP’s Dhirendra Singh main in Jewar BJP’s Dhirendra Singh was main from Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradeh on Thursday by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

UP Election outcomes: Yogi Adityanath main from Gorakhpur seat by 15,000 votes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was heading for a landslide victory and main by round 15,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was heading for a landslide victory and main by round 15,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat on Thursday. Mr Adityanath has secured 21,221 votes whereas his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Subhawati Shukla had obtained 6,628 votes.

Uttar Pradesh outcomes: BJP leads in 270+ seats, on the right track for 2nd consecutive time period The BJP is heading for a giant win in Uttar Pradesh and has crossed the 270 mark in newest tendencies. The get together is firmly forward of Samajwadi Party and appears set for a second consecutive time period.

Uttar Pradesh election outcomes: BJP’s Pankaj Singh main in Noida

BJP’s Pankaj Singh is main from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh by practically 60,000 votes, based on ballot tendencies.Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was main over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by 59,387 votes at 12.15 pm.

Elections 2022: Ban on victory processions lifted The Election Commission as we speak lifted the ban on victory processions through the counting of votes and declaration of ends in the 5 states the place elections had been held not too long ago. In a press release, the ballot panel mentioned holding in thoughts the present standing of COVID-19 in these states, it has “decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession.”

New historical past being created in Uttar Pradesh: BJP With the BJP leaving its rivals comfortably behind in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand within the preliminary rounds of vote counting, its leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance mannequin for the anticipated win and mentioned “new history” is being created in UP. Party normal secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that individuals have expressed their religion within the insurance policies ushered in by PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh outcomes: BJP leads in 270 seats, Samajwadi forward in 123

In the newest tendencies, the ruling get together was forward in 270 seats, comfortably over the midway mark, whereas the Samajwadi Party, whose chief Akhilesh Yadav attracted big crowds at his marketing campaign rallies, was trailing behind with leads in 123 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav Leading in Karhal

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintained his lead from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, based on newest ballot tendencies. Mr Yadav secured 29,708 votes to date whereas his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel obtained 10,763 votes.

Uttar Pradesh outcomes: Yogi Adityanath main on Gorakhpur Urban seat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is main from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency. Mr Adityanath forward of Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by over 8,000 votes.

Election outcomes: BJP heading for a giant win in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP is heading for a giant win in Uttar Pradesh in mega elections seen because the semi-final earlier than the 2024 nationwide election.

UP Results: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya main from Sirathu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is main from Sirathu seat by over 800 votes on Thursday, based on ballot tendencies.

Azam Khan main in Rampur

Senior Samajwadi Party chief Mohd Azam Khan is main in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur constituency by about 4000 votes, based on ballot tendencies. Senior Samajwadi Party chief Mohd Azam Khan is main in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur constituency by about 4000 votes, based on ballot tendencies. After the preliminary spherical of counting, Azam obtained 5,090 votes whereas his BJP rival Akash Saxena obtained 1,006 votes, based on the EC.

Election outcomes: Shivpal Yadav trails in Jaswantnagar Assembly seat Shivpal Yadav, who has been given ticket by Samajwadi Party, trails from Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, as per EC tendencies

Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP appears set for a 250+ tally

The BJP is a 250-plus tally in 403-seat Uttar Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party, its major challenger, a distant second.

Uttar Pradesh Results: Akhilesh Yadav main in Karhal

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is main from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh, based on preliminary ballot tendencies. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is main from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh, based on preliminary ballot tendencies. Mr Yadav has secured 7,298 votes to date whereas his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel has obtained 504 votes, based on the Election Commission. Karhal seat is taken into account as a stronghold of the SP.

Election Results: Yogi Adityanath Leads

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is presently main from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Election outcomes: BJP forward on 45 seats, Samajwadi leads in 21

The BJP is forward of the Samajwadi Party based on early tendencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party currenty has a lead on 45 seats, whereas the Samajwadi Party is forward on 21.

Pulic profitable, hooliganism shedding, says UP Minister

“Public is winning, hooliganism is losing,” Deputy Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted as we speak.

Uttar Pradesh Polls: Counting being held amid tight safety A 3-layer safety has been arrange in Uttar Pradesh, officers mentioned. This consists of the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. the official mentioned. Police mentioned 250 CAPF firms have been deployed. A CAPF firm often has round 70-80 personnel.

Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP forward in early leads

As the counting of votes started in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is forward on 6 seats, whereas Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party is main on two.

UP Election Results: Counting of votes begins The counting of votes has began with postal ballots. The counting of digital voting machines (EVM) will start at 8.30 am.

Votes to be counted in 5 states as we speak

The BJP is hoping to retain energy in 4 states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In Punjab, the ruling Congress faces a giant check.

Uttar Pradesh outcomes: What exit polls predict? The exit polls have predicted a second consecutive time period for the Bharatiya Janata Party with most of them stating that the get together’s tally could be lower than that in 2017 elections when it registered a landslide win.

UP Election Results: 4 events in race to achieve the bulk The majority mark within the 403-member Uttar Pradesh legislative meeting is 202.

UP Elections: Multi-cornered contest in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.

Live Uttar Pradesh Election Results: The elections in UP – which had been contested in 403 meeting constituencies – are being seen as a serious indicator of nationwide temper forward of the subsequent normal elections in 2024.

Election 2022: The UP polls – spanning over a interval of two months – noticed a high-octane marketing campaign by the political events.