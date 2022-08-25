Uttar Pradesh’s ‘cop teacher’ gets transferred, students bid him emotional goodbye. Watch

A healthful video involving a policeman was not too long ago posted on-line. Since being tweeted, the video has created a buzz and left individuals amazed. There is an opportunity that you’ll find the video exhibiting students bidding emotional goodbye to their ‘cop teacher’ who bought transferred completely heartwarming too.

Sachin Kaushik, a policeman, posted the video. He additionally shared in regards to the incident. His caption, when translated from Hindi, reads that the cop confirmed within the video is Rohit who began instructing underprivileged kids in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. The video exhibits how college students reacted to him leaving his put up after being transferred.

“See this video. Four years ago, constable Rohit started a school with five students in Unnao. The number is more than 100 today,” reads part of the remark when translated from Hindi. Take a take a look at the video that exhibits the scholars hugging him and crying.

ये वीडियो देखिए!❤️ उन्नाव में का०रोहित ने 4 वर्ष पूर्व 5 बच्चों के साथ खुले आसमान के नीचे स्कूल की शुरुआत की थी।

झुग्गियों में रहने वाले इन बच्चों को शिक्षा से जोड़ते-2 संख्या 100 के पार हो गई। आज GRP से रोहित का तबादला जनपद झाँसी होने पर ये बच्चे-बच्चियाँ बिलखने लगे।#Respect pic.twitter.com/iIHp2kpEqM — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) August 21, 2022

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 51,000 views. The video has additionally acquired almost 3,200 likes. The put up has additionally acquired a number of appreciative feedback.

“The act of one’s make people respect him. Thank you Rohit Ji. You have ignited the flame, let’s see who is takes it further,” expressed a Twitter consumer. “People like Rohit makes the difference, we are proud of him,” commented one other. “Salute to Rohit ji for going above and beyond his duty and making a difference to the lives of these children who will surely miss him a lot,” posted a 3rd. Many wrote “salute” to point out their reactions.