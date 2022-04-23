‘Utterly unacceptable’: Qld postie slammed for dumping postal vote applications in bin

Politicians have criticised a Queensland postman who allegedly dumped about $13,000 price of postal vote purposes in a bin on his supply run, after which tried to bribe a resident after he was caught.

A Queensland grandmother, Annette Weller, who lives within the citizens of Blair, in western Brisbane and marginally held by Labor’s Shayne Neumann, caught the postman on CCTV dumping a stack of letters into her wheelie bin.

The letters had been despatched by LNP Senator Paul Scarr’s workplace. Credit:Nine

The CCTV reveals Weller approaching the postman, asking him in regards to the incident.

The footage then reveals him apologising and providing Weller $10 after she informed him LNP Senator Paul Scarr, whose workplace had despatched the letters, was on his technique to acquire the pile.