‘Utterly unacceptable’: Qld postie slammed for dumping postal vote applications in bin
Politicians have criticised a Queensland postman who allegedly dumped about $13,000 price of postal vote purposes in a bin on his supply run, after which tried to bribe a resident after he was caught.
A Queensland grandmother, Annette Weller, who lives within the citizens of Blair, in western Brisbane and marginally held by Labor’s Shayne Neumann, caught the postman on CCTV dumping a stack of letters into her wheelie bin.
The CCTV reveals Weller approaching the postman, asking him in regards to the incident.
The footage then reveals him apologising and providing Weller $10 after she informed him LNP Senator Paul Scarr, whose workplace had despatched the letters, was on his technique to acquire the pile.
Scarr mentioned his workplace had contracted Australia Post to ship the postal vote purposes at a price of $13,000.
He has requested for an investigation into Australia Post, questioning “how widespread the issue is”.
Finance Minister Simon Birmingham, talking in Brisbane on Saturday morning, mentioned Australians, it doesn’t matter what political persuasion they could be, count on their mail to be delivered.
“When political parties, whichever persuasion they be, seek to send information out to voters, who’ve paid for it, we expect it to get to those voters and those electors that we’re posting it to,” he mentioned.