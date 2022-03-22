UVA Student Paper Pressures Admin to Ban Mike Pence from Speaking

Leftists on the University of Virginia are pressuring the varsity’s administration to ban former Vice President Mike Pence from talking at a student-sponsored occasion on Grounds, saying his presence is “dangerous” and threatens pupil security.

Pence is about to talk at a Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) occasion on the University on April 12.

In each an op-ed and an editorial within the University newspaper, the Cavalier Daily, leftist college students argue that “dangerous rhetoric is not entitled to a platform,” persevering with that “speech that threatens the lives of those on Grounds is unjustifiable.”

The radical editorial board outrightly makes the argument that “diversity of thought” is now not a advantage at Thomas Jefferson’s college.

“We as an Editorial Board found ourselves questioning what should be protected under the premise of ‘diversity of thought’ and more importantly, what values we choose to accept on Grounds,” they wrote. “For us, the answer is simple. Hateful rhetoric is violent — and this is impermissible.” [Emphasis added].

After trashing an occasion referred to as “In Defense of Mr. Jefferson” as an try and “glorify a known enslaver who exploited Black labor to construct the University” — as if that defines his whole legacy — the board turned to Pence, saying he shouldn’t be allowed to talk as a result of “for Pence, gay couples signify a ‘societal collapse,’ Black lives do not matter, transgender individuals and immigrants do not deserve protection and the pandemic should not be taken seriously.”

Kara Zupkus, a spokeswoman for Young America’s Foundation — of which YAF is the nonprofit chapter affiliate — informed Breitbart News that “The marketplace of ideas should be a vital tenet of university campuses.”

“For students at UVA to attempt to shut down YAF’s Mike Pence lecture under the guise of ‘inclusivity’ and ‘safety’ is laughable at best,” she continued. “The Left has grown so accustomed to only hearing one perspective, that they feel physically threatened by those who hold different views — a sad reflection of the failures of America’s education system.”

“Instead of participating in cancel culture, we invite anyone who disagrees with the VP’s message to attend this event with an open mind, and take part in the Q&A session where ideas can be robustly debated and discussed — exactly how it should be on a college campus,” Zupkus concluded.

But the Daily‘s radical editorial board seems relentless in its quest to censor Pence, implying that political conservatism is just not really a reputable “perspective” in American society.

“So-called ‘perspectives’ should not be welcomed when they spread rhetoric that directly threatens the presence and lives of our community members,” they wrote. “The LGBTQ+ individuals Pence has attacked, the Black lives he refuses to value and the successful stories of immigration he and the former president hope to prevent — these very people are our peers, our neighbors and our community members.”

The University did settle for the occasion, with spokesperson Brian Coy telling the Daily that, whereas it’s not a University-sponsored occasion, it “fits well within the University’s academic mission to offer our community the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, leaders and experts from a wide variety of fields and perspectives.”

“The University’s silence is deafening,” nonetheless, in keeping with the editorial board as they arrange the “silence is violence” argument in style amongst leftists. “Do not mistake this for neutrality.”

“To be silent in the face of those like Pence is a choice — in this case, a choice to fail to protect the lives of those on Grounds who Pence blatantly threatens through his rhetoric and policies,” they assert. “To hide behind a sentiment that celebrates engaging with ‘leaders and experts from a wide variety of fields and perspectives’ is to actively undermine the values of diversity, honor, integrity, trust and respect that the University purports to celebrate.”

After arguing that Pence’s lecture sequence about taking a “stand for America’s founding” ought to “sound warning bells” due to Charlottesville’s “Unite the Right,” after which overtly lying about former President Donald Trump calling “white supremacists ‘very fine people,’” the editorial board implies that Pence’s speech would symbolize covert “white supremacy.”

“The political climate at the University of Virginia has grown to become nearly inhospitable towards conservatives,” YAF at UVA chairman Nick Cabrera, a third-year, informed the Daily. “We are targeted for discussing our beliefs in the classroom, yet liberals are praised for their progressive and divisive tactics under the guise of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion.’”

“Bringing the 48th vice president, Mike Pence, will allow for a reinvigorated sense of intellectual diversity across Jefferson’s campus,” he concluded.

A Pence aide informed Breitbart News that the previous Vice President has no intention of canceling the occasion at UVA, simply as he had no intention “when a similar small group of students attempted to stop his speech at Stanford.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can observe him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.