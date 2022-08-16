Uvalde parents demand financial transparency over school security grants

During Monday night time’s college board assembly, Uvalde residents demanded monetary transparency relating to the thousands and thousands of {dollars} in grants introduced final week geared toward strengthening college safety earlier than youngsters return to the classroom this September.

“We just saw lump sum $100,000 here, $500,000 here,” one group member mentioned through the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District assembly. “Now what I would like to see is further breakdown. OK, who is that money going to?”

A gathering of the School Board is held in Uvalde, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022. Uvalde CISD vua YouTube

The college board introduced final week that it plans to spend greater than $3.5 million on tasks reminiscent of changing locks, putting in fences and hiring extra counselors. The college district obtained grants from the state of Texas, the Department of Justice and the Las Vegas Raiders soccer workforce to fund these tasks.

Uvalde:365 is a unbroken ABC News collection reported from Uvalde and targeted on the Texas group and the way it forges on within the shadow of tragedy.

The district additionally outlined its plan to supply distant lessons this 12 months in response to folks’ considerations that their youngsters don’t really feel snug returning to high school in individual.

Becky Reinhardt, the administrator for digital studying, mentioned there wouldn’t be a restrict on the variety of college students who might be digital, and that college students may swap again to in-person studying every time they needed.

A makeshift memorial web site to victims stands exterior the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022. Nick Wagner/Xinhua through Newscom

For their half, the varsity board members didn’t communicate a lot concerning the bloodbath that killed 21 individuals in May. They didn’t reply when requested concerning the progress of fence-building on the different faculties, the chance they might conduct their very own investigation or the timing of Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s termination listening to, which has been delayed twice.

The board will meet subsequent Monday to listen to group grievances.