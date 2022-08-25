Uvalde school police chief fired 3 months after botched response to school shooting

toggle caption Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Pete Arredondo, the police chief answerable for the regulation enforcement response to the May 24 taking pictures at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been fired.

After an almost 90-minute termination listening to held behind closed doorways Wednesday night, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board voted unanimously to terminate Arredondo’s contract efficient instantly. They additionally discovered there was good trigger for him to not obtain pay for the time he was on unpaid administrative go away since July 19.

Arredondo’s termination listening to was initially scheduled to happen a month in the past, however that listening to was canceled at the request of Arredondo’s attorney, who informed the district the police chief was entitled to due course of.

Arredondo was not current for Wednesday’s assembly, saying he was involved over his security, however his lawyer launched a 17-page statement in response to the termination listening to.

“Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,” learn the assertion.

The households of the 21 victims of the mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary have been demanding Arredondo be fired since information first broke in late May that the police chief was answerable for the regulation enforcement response through the taking pictures.

Hundreds of officers waited greater than an hour to confront the gunman whereas kids within the 4th grade classroom the place he was holed up referred to as 911.

A Texas House report discovered there have been 376 regulation enforcement officers on the scene, together with 150 U.S. Border Patrol Agents, 91 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, 25 Uvalde law enforcement officials, 16 sheriff’s deputies, and 5 Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officers.

State lawmakers investigating the taking pictures discovered regulation enforcement failures in any respect ranges. But the varsity district’s lively shooter plan — co-written by Arredondo — referred to as for Arredondo to take command of all the officers who responded that day. Yet, Arredondo maintains he didn’t know he was the incident commander.

Arredondo, a Uvalde native, was employed as the varsity district’s police chief in 2020. Prior to that, he labored on the Webb County Sheriff’s workplace in South Texas. The San Antonio Express News reported that Arredondo was demoted from a high-ranking place in 2014 as a result of he had problem getting together with others within the division.

Despite rising requires motion following the taking pictures, Uvalde Superintendent Hal Harrell waited virtually two months to suggest Arredondo’s termination.

At a heated school board forum in July, Brett Cross, the uncle and guardian of Uziyah Garcia, even gave the board a deadline. Uziyah is likely one of the 19 kids killed within the taking pictures.

“I’ll tell you this. If he’s not fired by noon tomorrow, then I want your resignation and every single one of you board members because y’all do not give a damn about our children or us,” Cross stated on the time. “Stand with us or against us, because we ain’t going nowhere.”

Cross stated he would not purchase Arredondo not displaying as much as his termination hearings out of concern for his security, saying throughout Wednesday’s public feedback that Arredondo was not current “to face the consequences to his actions.”