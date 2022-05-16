Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in the world

Nearly one in 25 folks in a county within the Uyghur heartland of China has been sentenced to jail on terrorism-related expenses, in what’s the highest recognized imprisonment charge on the earth, an Associated Press overview of leaked information exhibits.

A listing obtained and partially verified by the AP cites the names of greater than 10,000 Uyghurs despatched to jail in simply Konasheher county alone, one in all dozens in southern Xinjiang.

In current years, China has waged a brutal crackdown on the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim minority, which it has described as a struggle on terror.

The checklist is by far the most important to emerge to this point with the names of imprisoned Uyghurs, reflecting the sheer dimension of a Chinese authorities marketing campaign that swept an estimated million or extra folks into internment camps and prisons.

It additionally confirms what households and rights teams have mentioned for years: China is counting on a system of long-term incarceration to maintain the Uyghurs in examine, wielding the regulation as a weapon of repression.

Under searing worldwide criticism, Chinese officers introduced the closure in 2019 of short-term, extrajudicial internment camps the place Uyghurs had been thrown in with out expenses.

However, though consideration targeted on the camps, hundreds of Uyghurs nonetheless languish for years and even many years in jail on what specialists say are trumped-up expenses of terrorism.

Uyghur farmer Rozikari Tohti was generally known as a soft-spoken, family-loving man with three youngsters and never the slightest curiosity in faith.

So his cousin, Mihrigul Musa, was shocked to find Tohti had been thrown into jail for 5 years for “religious extremism.”

“Never did I think he would be arrested,” mentioned Musa, who now lives in exile in Norway. “If you saw him, you would feel the same way. He is so earnest.”

From the checklist, Musa discovered Tohti’s youthful brother Ablikim Tohti additionally was sentenced to seven years on expenses of “gathering the public to disturb social order.”

Tohti’s next-door neighbor, a farmer referred to as Nurmemet Dawut, was sentenced to 11 years on the identical expenses in addition to “picking quarrels and provoking troubles.”

Konasheher county is typical of rural southern Xinjiang, and greater than 267,000 folks dwell there. The jail sentences throughout the county had been for 2 to 25 years, with a mean of 9 years, the checklist exhibits.

While the folks on the checklist had been largely arrested in 2017, in accordance with Uyghurs in exile, their sentences are so lengthy that the overwhelming majority would nonetheless be in jail.

Those swept up got here from all walks of life, and included males, girls, younger folks and the aged. They had just one factor in frequent: They had been all Uyghurs.

Experts say it clearly exhibits folks had been focused merely for being Uyghur – a conclusion vehemently denied by Chinese authorities. Xinjiang spokesman Elijan Anayat mentioned sentences had been carried out in accordance with the regulation.

“We will never specifically target specific regions, ethnic groups, religions, much less the Uyghurs,” Anayat mentioned. “We will never wrong the good, nor release the bad.”

The checklist was obtained by Xinjiang scholar Gene Bunin from an nameless supply who described themselves as a member of China’s Han Chinese majority “opposed to the Chinese government’s policies in Xinjiang.”

It was handed to the AP by Abduweli Ayup, an exiled Uyghur linguist in Norway.

Police officers patrol within the outdated metropolis in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 4, 2021. (File photograph: Reuters)

The AP authenticated it via interviews with eight Uyghurs who acknowledged 194 folks on the checklist, in addition to authorized notices, recordings of cellphone calls with Chinese officers and checks of handle, birthdays and identification numbers.

The checklist doesn’t embrace folks with typical felony expenses resembling murder or theft. Rather, it focuses on offenses associated to terrorism, non secular extremism or imprecise expenses historically used towards political dissidents, resembling “picking quarrels and provoking troubles.”

This means the true variety of folks imprisoned is sort of definitely larger.

But even at a conservative estimate, Konasheher county’s imprisonment charge is greater than 10 occasions larger than that of the United States, one of many world’s main jailers, in accordance with Department of Justice statistics.

It’s additionally greater than 30 occasions larger than for China as a complete, in accordance with state statistics from 2013, the final time such figures had been launched.

Darren Byler, an knowledgeable on Xinjiang’s mass incarceration system, mentioned most arrests had been arbitrary and outdoors the regulation, with folks detained for having kin overseas or downloading sure cellular phone purposes.

“It is really remarkable,” Byler mentioned. “In no other location have we seen entire populations of people be described as terrorists or seen as terrorists.”

The crackdown kicked into excessive gear in 2017, after a string of knifings and bombings by a small handful of Uyghur militants. The Chinese authorities defended the mass detentions as each lawful and essential to fight terrorism.

In 2019, Xinjiang officers declared the short-term detention camps closed, and mentioned that each one of whom they described as “trainees” had “graduated.” Visits by Associated Press journalists to 4 former camp websites verify that they had been shuttered or transformed into different amenities.

But the prisons stay. Xinjiang went on a prison-building spree in tandem with the crackdown, and even because the camps closed, the prisons expanded. At least just a few camp websites had been transformed into facilities for incarceration.

China is utilizing the regulation “as a fig leaf of legality” partly to attempt to deflect worldwide criticism about holding Uyghurs, mentioned Jeremy Daum, a felony regulation knowledgeable at Yale University’s Paul Tsai China Center.

The secretive nature of the costs towards these imprisoned is a pink flag, specialists say. Although China makes authorized information simply accessible in any other case, nearly 90 p.c of felony information in Xinjiang should not public.

The handful which have leaked present that individuals are being charged with “terrorism” for acts resembling warning colleagues towards watching porn and swearing, or praying in jail.

Abduweli Ayup, the Uyghur exile who handed the checklist to the AP, has carefully documented the continuing repression of his group. But this checklist particularly floored him: On it had been neighbors, a cousin, a highschool trainer.

“I had collapsed,” Ayup mentioned. “I had told other people’s stories …. and now this is me telling my own story from my childhood.”

The widely-admired trainer, Adil Tursun, was the one one in the highschool in Toquzaq who might train Uyghur college students in Chinese. He was a Communist Party member, and yearly his college students had the perfect chemistry check scores within the city.

The names of Tursun and others on the checklist made no sense to Ayup as a result of they had been thought of mannequin Uyghurs.

“The names of the crimes, spreading extremist thoughts, separatism … these charges are absurd,” he mentioned

