Uygur athlete lights Olympic flame during Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Torch bearers Dinigeer Yilamujiang (L) and Zhao Jiawen elevate the Olympic torch into the Olympic cauldron throughout the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a feminine cross-country skier, and Zhao Jiawen, a male Nordic mixed athlete, each born within the 2000s, collectively positioned the Beijing 2022 torch on the coronary heart of a snowflake that was then raised and hung aloft over the Bird’s Nest to represent the beginning of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Friday.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang, born in Altay, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, discovered to ski in her earlier years as her father is a cross-country snowboarding teacher. In March 2019, she completed second within the opening girls’s leg of a three-leg dash sequence in Beijing to grow to be the primary Chinese medalist within the sport at any FIS-level occasion.

In January 2022, she was chosen to hitch China’s cross-country snowboarding girls’s staff for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and is about to compete within the girls’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon occasion on the Games.

