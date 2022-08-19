Uzbek President holds a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s businesspeople

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met

with the heads of main corporations and monetary buildings of the

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah, Trend studies citing UZDAILY.

The occasion was attended by the Minister of Investment Khalid

Al-Falih, in addition to heads of about 20 largest corporations and

companies of Saudi Arabia, corresponding to ACWA Power, SABIC, Saudi

National Bank, Al Rajhi Capital, Ma’aden, Petromin, Jamjoom Pharma,

SEDCO, Salic, Albawani, Ajlan & Bros, Desert Technologies, and

others.

Meetings with enterprise neighborhood representatives throughout the

overseas visits of the President of Uzbekistan are conventional. They

permit figuring out the factors of contact of pursuits, prospects for

industrial and funding cooperation.

Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia have an enormous potential to carry

relations to a qualitatively new stage, primarily in trade-economic

sphere. In latest years, conferences of the Intergovernmental

Commission and the Business Council have been held repeatedly. The

commerce turnover is rising. Joint ventures are being created.

The President famous that throughout the talks held yesterday with

the Crown Prince, agreements have been reached on a a number of improve in

the amount of bilateral commerce, full assist for the initiatives of

businesspeople and financing of funding tasks.

All this creates nice alternatives for enterprise partnerships.

In specific, Uzbekistan creates essentially the most favorable circumstances for

entrepreneurs, increasing the presence of overseas capital.

The expertise of a number of Saudi corporations which have been

efficiently working in Uzbekistan for a number of years was famous.

So, at current, massive power tasks price US$2 billion 600

million are being carried out along with ACWA Power.

The individuals’ consideration was drawn to the unprecedented

outcomes of the Uzbekistan – Saudi Arabia Business Council held on

the eve of the go to. Following the occasion, agreements on the

implementation of tasks price greater than US$14 billion have been

signed.

It was emphasised that there have been no breakthrough

agreements in 30 years, and work on creating higher circumstances for

Saudi companions will proceed.

The President of Uzbekistan known as on Saudi corporations to work

much more carefully to develop and implement new tasks.

At the assembly, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev revealed his imaginative and prescient

for additional constructing bilateral cooperation. Thus, Saudi enterprise is

invited to take part within the privatization processes of enormous

banks, industrial and infrastructure services held in Uzbekistan.

The sphere of inexperienced power and the inexperienced financial system was named one in all

essentially the most promising for the implementation of joint tasks.

The Uzbek aspect, as famous, is prepared for energetic joint work on the

development of wind farms, the manufacturing of inexperienced hydrogen, the

improvement of different power, deepening the digitalization of

trade and conducting joint scientific analysis.

The Leader of the nation burdened Uzbekistan’s curiosity in

enhancing partnerships within the digital financial system, bio- and

nanotechnology, software program, innovation and synthetic

intelligence.

It was proposed to pay particular consideration to the implementation

of tasks for the manufacturing of meals merchandise, in healthcare and

tourism.

With the participation of the Saudi Fund for Development, it’s

additionally deliberate to proceed work on bettering infrastructure tasks

in water and electrical energy provide.

Responding to the invitation to cooperate, the heads of

corporations, holdings and companies of Saudi Arabia extremely

appreciated the circumstances created in Uzbekistan for energetic

enterprise. In their speeches, they shared plans for implementing

joint tasks within the nation, their imaginative and prescient of prospects for

creating contacts and interplay in a variety of areas.

Having rigorously listened to the proposals and opinions of Saudi

companions, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev burdened that strict management

shall be established over the implementation of all tasks.

Responsible individuals have been instructed to undertake a complete

Action Plan indicating efficient mechanisms and particular deadlines

for implementation. Thus, in sure areas, the heads of related

ministries and businesses shall be personally chargeable for the

implementation of all agreements reached throughout the go to.