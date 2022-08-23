Europe
Uzbekistan Airways temporarily cancels number of regular flights from Samarkand
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Uzbekistan Airways
JSC quickly cancels a variety of common flights scheduled from
12 to twenty September this yr from Samarkand International Airport,
Trend experiences through
the corporate’s assertion.
According to the air service, common flights have been canceled
on account of technical causes on the airport.
This applies to the next flights:
- HY041/042, HY043/044 Tashkent – Samarkand – Tashkent;
- HY275276 Samarkand – Istanbul – Samarkand;
- HY605606 Samarkand – Moscow – Samarkand;
- HY767768 Samarkand – Almaty – Samarkand;
- HY639640 Samarkand – St. Petersburg – Samarkand;
- HY96069605 Moscow – Samarkand – Moscow.
Passengers of canceled flights are entitled to a refund of the
full value of the ticket on the place of buy or free rebooking
on any free date after the resumption of flights.