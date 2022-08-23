Uzbekistan Airways temporarily cancels number of regular flights from Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Uzbekistan Airways

JSC quickly cancels a variety of common flights scheduled from

12 to twenty September this yr from Samarkand International Airport,

Trend experiences through

the corporate’s assertion.

According to the air service, common flights have been canceled

on account of technical causes on the airport.

This applies to the next flights:

HY041/042, HY043/044 Tashkent – Samarkand – Tashkent;

HY275276 Samarkand – Istanbul – Samarkand;

HY605606 Samarkand – Moscow – Samarkand;

HY767768 Samarkand – Almaty – Samarkand;

HY639640 Samarkand – St. Petersburg – Samarkand;

HY96069605 Moscow – Samarkand – Moscow.

Passengers of canceled flights are entitled to a refund of the

full value of the ticket on the place of buy or free rebooking

on any free date after the resumption of flights.