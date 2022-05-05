Uzbekistan and Hungary discuss topical issues on the bilateral agenda

On 4 May 2022 Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic

of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov held talks with the Minister of

Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, who arrived

in our nation on a go to, Trend stories citing Uzdaily.

The events famous with satisfaction the productiveness of the simply

concluded assembly of the Uzbek-Hungarian Intergovernmental

Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The heads of the international ministries mentioned topical points on

the bilateral agenda, in addition to interplay throughout the framework

of worldwide and regional organizations.

The significance of continuous the dialogue on the highest stage

was careworn. The events agreed on the necessity to arrange the following

spherical of inter-MFA political consultations this 12 months.

There has been a rise within the dynamics of cultural and

humanitarian interplay, particularly within the subject of schooling. The

Hungarian aspect introduced the allocation of further scholarships

for the schooling of Uzbek college students in increased academic

establishments of the nation.

The Hungarian aspect extremely appreciated Uzbekistan’s efforts to

strengthen stability within the area and promote the peace course of in

Afghanistan.

Mutual curiosity was expressed in growing cooperation inside

the framework of the UN, the EU, the OSCE and the Organization of

Turkic States. A schedule of upcoming occasions at varied ranges was

thought-about.