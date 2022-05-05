Uzbekistan and Hungary discuss topical issues on the bilateral agenda
On 4 May 2022 Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic
of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov held talks with the Minister of
Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, who arrived
in our nation on a go to, Trend stories citing Uzdaily.
The events famous with satisfaction the productiveness of the simply
concluded assembly of the Uzbek-Hungarian Intergovernmental
Commission on Economic Cooperation.
The heads of the international ministries mentioned topical points on
the bilateral agenda, in addition to interplay throughout the framework
of worldwide and regional organizations.
The significance of continuous the dialogue on the highest stage
was careworn. The events agreed on the necessity to arrange the following
spherical of inter-MFA political consultations this 12 months.
There has been a rise within the dynamics of cultural and
humanitarian interplay, particularly within the subject of schooling. The
Hungarian aspect introduced the allocation of further scholarships
for the schooling of Uzbek college students in increased academic
establishments of the nation.
The Hungarian aspect extremely appreciated Uzbekistan’s efforts to
strengthen stability within the area and promote the peace course of in
Afghanistan.
Mutual curiosity was expressed in growing cooperation inside
the framework of the UN, the EU, the OSCE and the Organization of
Turkic States. A schedule of upcoming occasions at varied ranges was
thought-about.