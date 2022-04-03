Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 bln
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to extend commerce turnover to $2
billion. The settlement was reached on the 4th assembly of the
Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President of Kyrgyzstan in
the border areas and the Council of khokims of the border areas
of Uzbekistan in Osh, Trend reviews citing Kun.uz.
According to the Kyrgyz authorities, the assembly was attended by
the heads of presidency of the 2 nations – Prime Minister of
Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers
of Kyrgyzstan Akilbek Japarov.
According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the
commerce turnover with Kyrgyzstan in 2021 amounted to $952 million (in
2020 – $907.2 million), together with exports from Uzbekistan – $791.1
million and imports – $161.5 million. Kyrgyzstan accounts for two.3%
of Uzbekistan’s overseas commerce – it’s the sixth largest overseas
commerce associate after Russia (17.9%), China (17.7%), Kazakhstan
(9.3%), Turkey (8.1%) and the Republic of Korea (4.5%).
The talks targeted on vital problems with bilateral cooperation
and power, agriculture, transport, cross-border commerce, tourism,
cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Abdulla Aripov famous that industrial cooperation between the 2
nations is actively growing, vital joint tasks within the
area of power, transport and logistics are being applied. The
Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund with a capital of $200 million has
been launched to financially help the tasks.
Akilbek Japarov famous that “Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan nonetheless have
nice untapped potential within the commerce and financial sphere, and in
this regard it’s essential to take concrete sensible measures to
set up direct contacts between regional administrations and
enterprise circles”.
The events mentioned the development of the
Irkeshtam-Daroot-Korgon-Uchkurgan street, the development of a
cross-border commerce and logistics middle in Kyzyl-Kiya, in addition to
joint infrastructure tasks that might use the potential of the
new improvement fund.
The assembly mentioned the implementation of a undertaking to create
a posh of cotton and textile clusters in Nooken district,
Jalal-Abad area (Kyrgyzstan), which features a ginnery, yarn
manufacturing unit, textile manufacturing unit and machine-tractor park and a plant for
the manufacturing of vegetable oil.
The Kyrgyz facet provided growing provides of cement, coal,
quartz sand, potatoes, milk and dairy merchandise to Uzbekistan.
The events touched upon the implementation of tasks in
Kyrgyzstan on the event of the machine-building trade and
the group of meeting of automobiles and agricultural
equipment.
The Council instructed the administrations of Namangan and
Jalal-Abad areas to speed up the institution of joint farms
for the breeding of cattle and sheep, together with using cluster
mechanisms.
Akilbek Japarov proposed to ascertain a Kyrgyz-Uzbek Friendship
Park in Osh to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the institution of
diplomatic relations between the 2 nations.
Following the assembly, the events exchanged notes on mutual
recognition of certificates of vaccination towards COVID-19.