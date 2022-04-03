Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 bln

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to extend commerce turnover to $2

billion. The settlement was reached on the 4th assembly of the

Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President of Kyrgyzstan in

the border areas and the Council of khokims of the border areas

of Uzbekistan in Osh, Trend reviews citing Kun.uz.

According to the Kyrgyz authorities, the assembly was attended by

the heads of presidency of the 2 nations – Prime Minister of

Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers

of Kyrgyzstan Akilbek Japarov.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the

commerce turnover with Kyrgyzstan in 2021 amounted to $952 million (in

2020 – $907.2 million), together with exports from Uzbekistan – $791.1

million and imports – $161.5 million. Kyrgyzstan accounts for two.3%

of Uzbekistan’s overseas commerce – it’s the sixth largest overseas

commerce associate after Russia (17.9%), China (17.7%), Kazakhstan

(9.3%), Turkey (8.1%) and the Republic of Korea (4.5%).

The talks targeted on vital problems with bilateral cooperation

and power, agriculture, transport, cross-border commerce, tourism,

cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Abdulla Aripov famous that industrial cooperation between the 2

nations is actively growing, vital joint tasks within the

area of power, transport and logistics are being applied. The

Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund with a capital of $200 million has

been launched to financially help the tasks.

Akilbek Japarov famous that “Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan nonetheless have

nice untapped potential within the commerce and financial sphere, and in

this regard it’s essential to take concrete sensible measures to

set up direct contacts between regional administrations and

enterprise circles”.

The events mentioned the development of the

Irkeshtam-Daroot-Korgon-Uchkurgan street, the development of a

cross-border commerce and logistics middle in Kyzyl-Kiya, in addition to

joint infrastructure tasks that might use the potential of the

new improvement fund.

The assembly mentioned the implementation of a undertaking to create

a posh of cotton and textile clusters in Nooken district,

Jalal-Abad area (Kyrgyzstan), which features a ginnery, yarn

manufacturing unit, textile manufacturing unit and machine-tractor park and a plant for

the manufacturing of vegetable oil.

The Kyrgyz facet provided growing provides of cement, coal,

quartz sand, potatoes, milk and dairy merchandise to Uzbekistan.

The events touched upon the implementation of tasks in

Kyrgyzstan on the event of the machine-building trade and

the group of meeting of automobiles and agricultural

equipment.

The Council instructed the administrations of Namangan and

Jalal-Abad areas to speed up the institution of joint farms

for the breeding of cattle and sheep, together with using cluster

mechanisms.

Akilbek Japarov proposed to ascertain a Kyrgyz-Uzbek Friendship

Park in Osh to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the institution of

diplomatic relations between the 2 nations.

Following the assembly, the events exchanged notes on mutual

recognition of certificates of vaccination towards COVID-19.