Uzbekistan enters TOP-10 best countries in the global innovation index

During the assembly it was famous that in 2021, Uzbekistan

took half in a complete of 19 worldwide scores which are precedence

for the nation, and improved its place in 11 of them. In

explicit, constructive tendencies have been famous in sovereign credit score scores.

The worldwide score company S&P modified the outlook on

Uzbekistan’s credit standing from “negative” to “stable”, and Moody’s

modified it from “stable” to “positive”.

In the worldwide innovation index in 2021, Uzbekistan rose by 7

positions and took 86th place amongst 132 international locations and entered the

prime 10 finest international locations on the earth which have most noticeably

improved their positions.

In the Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions

Index, the nation has risen 6 positions to a hundred and fortieth out of 180

international locations and has risen 17 positions over the previous 5 years. The

report of the group emphasised that Uzbekistan serves as an

instance for the international locations of Central Asia and has turn into one of many

6 international locations on the earth which have achieved essentially the most sustainable

development charges over the previous 5 years.

In the course of the occasion, info from related ministries

and departments was heard, the standing of labor with worldwide

scores within the areas, current issues and shortcomings,

untapped alternatives, in addition to the problem of figuring out some

worldwide scores as priorities for Uzbekistan, together with the

“Government readiness index for artificial intelligence” have been

mentioned.

The occasion additionally authorised a plan of organizational measures for

2022 to enhance the nation’s place in precedence worldwide

scores and indices of socio-economic and political-legal spheres,

throughout the yr it’s deliberate to develop 1 technique, 5 codes, 9

legal guidelines, 2 ideas and 35 draft regulatory authorized acts.

In explicit, it’s deliberate to finish greater than 300 duties,

equivalent to a phased discount within the provision of state ensures

when financing funding initiatives of state-owned firms,

enhancing the establishment of “government hour” in parliament and

the process for nominating candidates for deputies, introducing a

system for publishing info on the price of merchandise developed

by monopoly enterprises.