Uzbekistan evacuates its citizens from Ukraine

According to the official consultant of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, after the deterioration of the state of affairs in Ukraine, the Uzbek authorities promptly arrange work to take away their residents from the fight zone.

As of March 4, 11 flights have been organized and a pair of,579 residents of Uzbekistan have been evacuated from Ukraine via the airport in Katowice (Poland). Three further flights from Katowice are anticipated within the coming days.

Most of the returnees are ladies with youngsters, in addition to college students and staff of firms situated on the territory of Ukraine. All repatriation flights are carried out freed from cost.

At current, greater than 1,480 fellow residents are on the territory of Poland, of which 700 persons are situated within the accumulation zone of the state border of Poland, and 780 folks – on the Katowice airport.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Ukraine, regardless of the hostilities, continues to work on the evacuation of residents. Uzbek diplomats in Poland cope with the organizational problems with arriving residents and coordinate their assortment on the airport. Food and, if needed, medical companies are organized for them. Diplomatic missions work across the clock to obtain residents.

The administration of Katowice organized a handy process for coming into the airport constructing and registering passengers. The course of is managed by the police and native volunteers. Special corridors have been created for girls with youngsters and the aged.

Realizing the will of fellow residents to rapidly return to their homeland, the Uzbek authorities ask all compatriots to stay calm, to not panic, to not succumb to provocations and battle conditions.

