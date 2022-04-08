Uzbekistan plans to put into operation new wind power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Uzbekistan plans to

put into operation new wind energy plant within the Republic of

Karakalpakstan in 2024, Trend experiences by way of Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

Once launched, the facility plant will generate 350 million

kilowatt-hours of electrical energy per 12 months, which is able to present

electrical energy to greater than 120,000 households.

After the plant shall be commissioned, it’s going to save 106 million

cubic meters of pure gasoline per 12 months and forestall the emission of

160,000 tons of greenhouse gases into the ambiance.

During the development of the brand new wind energy plant, 400 folks

shall be concerned, and when the plant is put into operation, 30 new

jobs shall be created.

On March 18, 2022, the decree of the president of the Republic

of Uzbekistan “On measures to implement the undertaking for

building and operation of a wind energy plant with a capability of

100 MW within the Karauzyak district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan

primarily based on the circumstances of public-private partnership” was

adopted.

As a results of a world tender held with the assist of

the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Saudi ACWA

Power firm was declared the winner with a tariff supply of two.5695

cents per 1 kilowatt-hour of electrical energy.

Within the framework of the undertaking, the investor will construct and

put into operation overhead energy strains, a step-up substation and

switching factors for connecting the wind energy plant to a single

vitality system, with their subsequent switch to National Electric

Grids of Uzbekistan JSC.

The undertaking value is $107.8 million and is one hundred pc funded by

the investor (ACWA Power).

