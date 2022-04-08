Uzbekistan plans to put into operation new wind power plant
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Uzbekistan plans to
put into operation new wind energy plant within the Republic of
Karakalpakstan in 2024, Trend experiences by way of Uzbek Ministry of Energy.
Once launched, the facility plant will generate 350 million
kilowatt-hours of electrical energy per 12 months, which is able to present
electrical energy to greater than 120,000 households.
After the plant shall be commissioned, it’s going to save 106 million
cubic meters of pure gasoline per 12 months and forestall the emission of
160,000 tons of greenhouse gases into the ambiance.
During the development of the brand new wind energy plant, 400 folks
shall be concerned, and when the plant is put into operation, 30 new
jobs shall be created.
On March 18, 2022, the decree of the president of the Republic
of Uzbekistan “On measures to implement the undertaking for
building and operation of a wind energy plant with a capability of
100 MW within the Karauzyak district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan
primarily based on the circumstances of public-private partnership” was
adopted.
As a results of a world tender held with the assist of
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Saudi ACWA
Power firm was declared the winner with a tariff supply of two.5695
cents per 1 kilowatt-hour of electrical energy.
Within the framework of the undertaking, the investor will construct and
put into operation overhead energy strains, a step-up substation and
switching factors for connecting the wind energy plant to a single
vitality system, with their subsequent switch to National Electric
Grids of Uzbekistan JSC.
The undertaking value is $107.8 million and is one hundred pc funded by
the investor (ACWA Power).
—
Follow the writer on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5