Uzbekistan records increase in volume of trade turnover with CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.14

By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:

The quantity of Uzbekistan’s commerce turnover with the CIS nations

amounted to $1.1 billion in January 2022, which is a rise of

20 % in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months ($944.6 million),

Trend experiences

citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

In January 2022, exports from Uzbekistan to the CIS nations

amounted to $387 million, whereas imports from these nations

amounted to $747.1 million.

During this era, commerce turnover with different nations

elevated by 70.1 % in comparison with the identical interval of 2021 ($1.3

billion),reaching $2.3 billion.

Uzbekistan’s overseas commerce turnover in January 2022 elevated by

49.8 % in comparison with the identical interval of 2021 ($2.3 billion),

reaching $3.5 billion.

—

Follow the creator on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5