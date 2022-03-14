Uzbekistan records increase in volume of trade turnover with CIS countries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.14
By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:
The quantity of Uzbekistan’s commerce turnover with the CIS nations
amounted to $1.1 billion in January 2022, which is a rise of
20 % in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months ($944.6 million),
Trend experiences
citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
In January 2022, exports from Uzbekistan to the CIS nations
amounted to $387 million, whereas imports from these nations
amounted to $747.1 million.
During this era, commerce turnover with different nations
elevated by 70.1 % in comparison with the identical interval of 2021 ($1.3
billion),reaching $2.3 billion.
Uzbekistan’s overseas commerce turnover in January 2022 elevated by
49.8 % in comparison with the identical interval of 2021 ($2.3 billion),
reaching $3.5 billion.
