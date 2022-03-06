Uzbekistan reveals measures taken within program for digital transformation of TPPs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6
By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:
The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has unveiled the measures
taken inside the program for the digital transformation of thermal
energy crops, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Energy, Elmira
Bekmurodova instructed Trend.
According to her, a schedule for digital transformation has been
authorised in all subordinate enterprises of Thermal Power Plants
JSC.
“Currently, work is underway to finish various deliberate
actions,” she mentioned.
According to Bekmurodova, inside the framework of the authorised
plan, such duties as the development and group of a
centralized server room at every subordinate enterprise, the
implementation of the required data safety measures have been
applied. Also, native knowledge transmission networks have been
reorganized and modernized.
The spokeswoman famous that particular consideration is paid to
data and cyber safety. In order to make sure safety, the
duties of putting in licensed working methods and anti-virus
packages within the central workplace of Thermal Power Plants JSC and its
subordinate enterprises have been carried out.
“Currently, work is underway to arrange and approve the
obligatory challenge paperwork. Upon completion of the deliberate duties,
applicable examinations and certifications might be carried out,”
Bekmurodova mentioned.
In addition, the spokeswoman added that quite a few negotiations
are being held on funding tasks with overseas organizations on
the problem of constructing progressive digital management methods and
monitoring of technological processes, each on subordinate
enterprises and within the central workplace of Thermal Power Plants
JSC.
—
Follow the creator on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5