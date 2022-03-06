Uzbekistan reveals measures taken within program for digital transformation of TPPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has unveiled the measures

taken inside the program for the digital transformation of thermal

energy crops, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Energy, Elmira

Bekmurodova instructed Trend.

According to her, a schedule for digital transformation has been

authorised in all subordinate enterprises of Thermal Power Plants

JSC.

“Currently, work is underway to finish various deliberate

actions,” she mentioned.

According to Bekmurodova, inside the framework of the authorised

plan, such duties as the development and group of a

centralized server room at every subordinate enterprise, the

implementation of the required data safety measures have been

applied. Also, native knowledge transmission networks have been

reorganized and modernized.

The spokeswoman famous that particular consideration is paid to

data and cyber safety. In order to make sure safety, the

duties of putting in licensed working methods and anti-virus

packages within the central workplace of Thermal Power Plants JSC and its

subordinate enterprises have been carried out.

“Currently, work is underway to arrange and approve the

obligatory challenge paperwork. Upon completion of the deliberate duties,

applicable examinations and certifications might be carried out,”

Bekmurodova mentioned.

In addition, the spokeswoman added that quite a few negotiations

are being held on funding tasks with overseas organizations on

the problem of constructing progressive digital management methods and

monitoring of technological processes, each on subordinate

enterprises and within the central workplace of Thermal Power Plants

JSC.

