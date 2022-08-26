Uzbekistan sees increase in number of tourists for 7M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The variety of

vacationers visiting Uzbekistan from overseas amounted to greater than 2.4

million from January by July 2022, which is 2.2 instances extra

than in the identical interval final yr (1.3 million), Trend experiences through the

Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the most important variety of vacationers

visited Uzbekistan from neighboring nations corresponding to Kazakhstan –

over 700,000 individuals; Kyrgyzstan – over 650,000 individuals; Tajikistan –

over 630,000 individuals; in addition to residents of the next

nations: