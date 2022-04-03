Uzbekistan to develop new program to expand use of renewable energy sources (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Uzbekistan will
develop a brand new program to broaden and assist using renewable
power sources (RES), the spokeswoman of the Uzbek Ministry of
Energy Elmira Bekmurodova informed Trend.
According to her, by 2026 it’s deliberate to extend the share of
renewable power sources within the whole power stability of Uzbekistan
to 25 p.c, which is able to save about three billion cubic meters of
pure fuel per 12 months.
The spokeswoman famous that by 2026, the overall put in capability
of photo voltaic and wind energy vegetation in Uzbekistan will attain 8,000
megawatts.
“In accordance with this system to broaden and assist using
RES, eight wind energy vegetation with a complete put in capability of
4,000 megawatts might be inbuilt Uzbekistan”, Bekmurodova mentioned.
She mentioned that 4 such energy vegetation might be inbuilt 2023-2024
within the nation’s Republic of Karakalpakstan, Bukhara and Navoi
areas, and their whole put in capability might be 1,600
megawatts.
“In 2025-2026, 4 wind farms with a complete put in capability
of two,400 megawatts might be put into operation in Uzbekistan”, the
spokeswoman mentioned.
Bekmurodova additionally mentioned that solar energy vegetation with a complete
put in capability of 1,100 megawatts might be put into operation in
the Navoi, Jizzakh, Samarkand, and Surkhandarya areas of
Uzbekistan in 2023.
According to her, 5 solar energy vegetation with a complete put in
capability of 900 megawatts are deliberate to be commissioned in 2024 in
Bukhara, Namangan, Khorezm, Kashkadarya and Fergana areas.
“In 2025-2026, photo voltaic photovoltaic energy vegetation with a complete
put in capability of 1,800 megawatts might be put into operation in
Uzbekistan. By 2030, the overall technology of small renewable power
sources with an put in capability of as much as 1 megawatt might be
elevated to 1,000 megawatts,” Bekmurodova mentioned.
The spokeswoman added that the administration system for using
renewable power will even be improved in Uzbekistan.
