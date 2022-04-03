Uzbekistan to develop new program to expand use of renewable energy sources (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Uzbekistan will

develop a brand new program to broaden and assist using renewable

power sources (RES), the spokeswoman of the Uzbek Ministry of

Energy Elmira Bekmurodova informed Trend.

According to her, by 2026 it’s deliberate to extend the share of

renewable power sources within the whole power stability of Uzbekistan

to 25 p.c, which is able to save about three billion cubic meters of

pure fuel per 12 months.

The spokeswoman famous that by 2026, the overall put in capability

of photo voltaic and wind energy vegetation in Uzbekistan will attain 8,000

megawatts.

“In accordance with this system to broaden and assist using

RES, eight wind energy vegetation with a complete put in capability of

4,000 megawatts might be inbuilt Uzbekistan”, Bekmurodova mentioned.

She mentioned that 4 such energy vegetation might be inbuilt 2023-2024

within the nation’s Republic of Karakalpakstan, Bukhara and Navoi

areas, and their whole put in capability might be 1,600

megawatts.

“In 2025-2026, 4 wind farms with a complete put in capability

of two,400 megawatts might be put into operation in Uzbekistan”, the

spokeswoman mentioned.

Bekmurodova additionally mentioned that solar energy vegetation with a complete

put in capability of 1,100 megawatts might be put into operation in

the Navoi, Jizzakh, Samarkand, and Surkhandarya areas of

Uzbekistan in 2023.

According to her, 5 solar energy vegetation with a complete put in

capability of 900 megawatts are deliberate to be commissioned in 2024 in

Bukhara, Namangan, Khorezm, Kashkadarya and Fergana areas.

“In 2025-2026, photo voltaic photovoltaic energy vegetation with a complete

put in capability of 1,800 megawatts might be put into operation in

Uzbekistan. By 2030, the overall technology of small renewable power

sources with an put in capability of as much as 1 megawatt might be

elevated to 1,000 megawatts,” Bekmurodova mentioned.

The spokeswoman added that the administration system for using

renewable power will even be improved in Uzbekistan.

