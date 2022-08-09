Uzbekistan Wins Gold Open Category As FIDE Chess Olympiad Comes To An End | Other Sports News

The forty fourth FIDE Chess Olympiad got here to finish in Mamallapuram on Tuesday with the Uzbekistan group profitable the gold medal within the open class. Seeded 14th, it didn’t lose even a single recreation on strategy to profitable the highest prize. Jakhongir Vakhidov from Uzbekistan group instructed NDTV that they had been very satisified with the end result. “We are very happy. It was complicated. Till the last moment we dis not know who’s going to win. We had strong opponents like the Indian teams,” he stated. Team Armenia took the silver.

Ukraine lifted the gold within the ladies’s class. Many gamers have been away of their houses. Anna Ushenina, a participant from Ukraine instructed NDTV: “We just wanted to play and win some medals but you never know. The opponents played well, particularly the Indian team was perfect. My family is out of our city. The war should end.”

It was a double delight for India. Top seeded Indian Women’s group and the eleventh seeded Indian Men’s group ‘B’ too gained the bronze.

Grandmaster D Gukesh from the Men’s B group stated: “This bronze medal win is special as India was hosting the Olympiad.”

Tania Sachdev, worldwide grasp from the ladies’s group, stated: “A lot of effort went in. A gold in the place of bronze would have made us happy. May be this would set the tone for a gold in the next Olympiad.”

Siblings Pregnanandha Ramesh Babu, who defeated Magnus Carlsen lately and his sister Vaishali Ramesh, gained particular person bronze medals too together with a number of others. International Master Vaishali Said: “It’s a special moment for our teams and our family too.”