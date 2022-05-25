Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the SCO: Effective partnership, long-term goals and objectives in tourism and culture

Events organized inside the framework of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are persevering with within the Tashkent. The agenda consists of topical problems with strengthening co-operation in numerous areas, together with cultural and humanitarian trade.

Recently Tashkent hosted worldwide tourism discussion board “A new stage of cooperation between the SCO countries: tourism and cultural heritage”. During the occasion, particular objectives and goals have been developed, agreements have been fashioned, which the events will signal on the sidelines of the September Summit.

Heads of tourism administrations of the SCO member states mentioned a brand new stage of cooperation within the area of tourism and cultural heritage, problems with deepening cooperation on the introduction of joint mixed vacationer routes, in addition to increasing transport and logistics alternatives.

It was famous that the overall house of the SCO member nations, stretching from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean and from Shanghai to Kaliningrad, consists of greater than 40 p.c of the world’s inhabitants. This is a large tourism market, the potential of which needs to be absolutely realized within the coming years.

During three breakout classes, discussions have been held on new initiatives within the area of preserving cultural heritage, in addition to prospects for cooperation within the area of archeology, museum work, training and science within the area of tourism.

According to the information introduced on the discussion board, in 2019, about 250 million vacationers left the SCO nations for holidays overseas. The largest variety of vacationers are from China. Uzbekistan is the middle of the Great Silk Road and has attracted the eye of vacationers from all around the world since historical occasions.

Uzbekistan has been acknowledged as a gorgeous vacationer vacation spot by many authoritative publications comparable to The New York Times, The Guardian, The Independent, Global Muslim Travel Index, National Geographic Traveler Awards, Lonely Planet, and others. There are 8.4 thousand cultural heritage websites within the republic, 209 of them are situated in 4 museum cities, that are included within the UNESCO World Heritage List.

At the assembly of the heads of tourism administrations of the SCO member states that preceded the discussion board, Aziz Abdukhakimov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, famous that the duty is to develop suggestions for bettering the vacationer and transport communication between the SCO nations alongside the mixed routes, that are in nice demand amongst overseas vacationers.

In this route, Uzbekistan is actively working with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on vacationer routes within the Ferghana Valley, with Kazakhstan – alongside the vacationer sq. Turkestan – Tashkent – Samarkand – Bukhara.

The duties for the digitalization of the tourism trade, the usage of “smart” and “green” applied sciences have additionally been recognized. It is critical to help the broader introduction of e-commerce in services and products, the supply of mental providers in tourism, in addition to to actively contain younger folks from the SCO nations on this course of. In this regard, a separate part of the discussion board was dedicated to training and scientific trade.

International tourism has been displaying fixed development over the previous many years and has already grow to be one of many drivers of the world financial system and key components of socio-economic progress, – A. Abdukhakimov emphasised. – For many nations, this trade is a precedence among the many sectors of the nationwide financial system, because it immediately contributes to its development, job creation, strengthening cultural ties in society.

Such vacationer facilities of Uzbekistan as Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Shakhrisabz, Termez are recognized all around the world. And the nation pays nice consideration to the preservation and restoration of cultural heritage of the Uzbek folks. Architectural monuments constructed within the medieval Islamic fashion, in addition to Christian and Buddhist ones, have been preserved and are the principle sights of the republic.

At the identical time, Uzbekistan pays nice consideration to the event of gastronomic, well being, pilgrimage, winter, mountain, agro-, ethno- and ecotourism, in addition to archaeological and different varieties of tourism.

Speakers additionally dwelled on the subject of overcoming the disaster attributable to the pandemic, which, in flip, supplied a possibility to rethink the actions of the sphere from the perspective of safety and sustainable improvement.

