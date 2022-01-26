Europe

Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Metro resumes operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26

By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:

The operation of the Tashkent metro in Uzbekistan was resumed right now, Trend reviews referring to the Uzbek media retailers.

From 05:00 АM (GTM+5) on January 26, the subway trains of the Uzbek capital carry passengers in accordance with the standard schedule.

Previously, it was reported {that a} large-scale energy outage in Kazakhstan led to energy outages in numerous cities in Uzbekistan. In this regard, the operation of the Tashkent metro was suspended.



