Europe
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Metro resumes operations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26
By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:
The operation of the Tashkent metro in Uzbekistan was resumed right now, Trend reviews referring to the Uzbek media retailers.
From 05:00 АM (GTM+5) on January 26, the subway trains of the Uzbek capital carry passengers in accordance with the standard schedule.
Previously, it was reported {that a} large-scale energy outage in Kazakhstan led to energy outages in numerous cities in Uzbekistan. In this regard, the operation of the Tashkent metro was suspended.