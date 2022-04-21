Vagit Alekperov resigns as President of LUKOIL

PJSC LUKOIL introduced at the moment that the Company’s President and member of the Board of Directors Vagit Alekperov knowledgeable the LUKOIL about his resolution to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of PJSC LUKOIL and early resign as President of PJSC LUKOIL. The respective notices of resignation had been despatched at the moment to the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

As of 31 March 2022, Vagit Alekperov owns and votes 3.12% of shares in PJSC LUKOIL. Vagit Alekperov can also be a beneficiary (together with by household trusts or mutual funds) of 5.43% of shares in PJSC LUKOIL, in respect of which he has no voting rights. Therefore, Vagit Alekperov just isn’t a controlling shareholder of PJSC LUKOIL.​

