Vagit Alekperov resigns as President of LUKOIL

PJSC LUKOIL introduced at this time that the Company’s President and member of the Board of Directors Vagit Alekperov knowledgeable the LUKOIL about his choice to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of PJSC LUKOIL and early resign as President of PJSC LUKOIL. The respective notices of resignation have been despatched at this time to the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

As of 31 March 2022, Vagit Alekperov owns and votes 3.12% of shares in PJSC LUKOIL. Vagit Alekperov can be a beneficiary (together with by means of household trusts or mutual funds) of 5.43% of shares in PJSC LUKOIL, in respect of which he has no voting rights. Therefore, Vagit Alekperov will not be a controlling shareholder of PJSC LUKOIL.​

