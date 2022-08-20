Vaishno Devi Yatra temporarily stopped due to flashfloods caused by heavy rains

Vaishno Devi Yatra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir has been quickly suspended on Friday night attributable to heavy rain which triggered flash floods within the area, the officers have knowledgeable.

“In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi has been stopped from Katra. Priority given to pilgrims coming downwards,” the shrine board knowledgeable.

“Priority is being accorded to yatris, currently in Bhawan area, coming down towards Sanjhichatt and then Katra under close watch of Shrine Board staff, police and CRPF officials and the overall supervision of Additional Chief Executive Officer Navneet, who is stationed at the Bhawan,” the official mentioned.

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg mentioned there have been no experiences of any casualties or property harm, and the scenario was underneath management.

Several movies shared on social media present flood-like conditions on the Vaishno Devi observe.

According to an official, Katra, the bottom camp for pilgrims visiting the well-known shrine was battered by torrential rain for a lot of hours within the night, main the authorities to delay the yatra until 5am on Saturday as a precaution.

Thousands of pilgrims have been current on the shrine when it started to rain severely and continued until midnight. The Himkoti (battery automobile) observe was then suspended because of this, the officers mentioned.

To keep away from panic, common bulletins are being made through the general public deal with system.

The officers additionally acknowledged that emergency response groups, CRPF and medical models have been positioned on excessive alert.

