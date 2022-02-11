Valentine’s Day 2022: Most popular candy by state

Chocolate, sweet, chocolate, flowers. Those are the place ideas are orbiting proper about now as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Who doesn’t love sweet on Valentine’s Day? According to a report from TopAgency.com, sweet consumption throughout the nation has risen 47.05% since final 12 months, so it’s fairly protected to say many Americans will probably be indulging in some chocolate or different sweet this February. In truth, primarily based on its knowledge evaluate, 83% of Americans eat greater than 5 servings of sweet a month.

The two candies that reigned supreme from their findings? M&M’s ranked because the hottest sweet in 20 states, and Skittles cinched second place as the preferred sweet in 17 states.

Other candies that made the reduce as the preferred sweet in varied states embrace KitKats, Snickers and Reese’s, and solely in Nevada — Starburst.

For the survey, the group at TopAgency.com used knowledge from Google Trends.

See what sweet your state adores within the infographic beneath.

Candy consumption has risen 47% within the final 12 months. (iStock)

If you aren’t certain what to do with your leftover Valentine’s Day candy, how about jazzing it up by making Peanut M&M’s Pancakes with Maple Sauce or Malted Hot Chocolate with Whoppers?

To take a look at TopAgency.com’s full report click on here.