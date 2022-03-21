ValetEZ Unveils Charging Solutions For Electric Vehicles In Bengaluru

A sensible parking options supplier, ValetEZ expands its footprint into the EV sector with the launch of ChargeEZ, a extremely scalable and cost-effective EV charging answer for electrical autos. Designed to match the wants of electrical car homeowners, ChargeEZ includes an EV charging level {hardware} and an ‘EZ’ app to allow customers to navigate to the closest EV charging, as and when required. After rolling out ChargeEZ in Bengaluru, ValetEZ goals to broaden ChargeEZ to 10 Indian cities the place it’s already a longtime identify by its good parking tech options.

Orange is the brand new Green!…..because the #EV ecosystem in India grows quickly, we’re happy to announce the launch of ChargeEZ, our ‘Park & Charge’ platform for Electric 2W / 3W throughout Bangalore. It’s ‘Destination charging’ in its truest type with no down time to cost your car pic.twitter.com/OO4lV6rOYK

— Valet EZ (@valetEZ) February 24, 2022

Prashant Chandrasekaran, Co-founder & COO, stated, “We are delighted to launch ChargeEZ, which is synonymous with ‘Destination charging’ for EVs. As the EV market has taken off in the past few years, we have taken a giant stride towards building a park and charge platform to address pain points for consumers and businesses.”

Incorporated in 2016, ValetEZ is a dependable and inexpensive charging and parking community throughout India to speed up sustainable mobility within the nation. It additionally comes with a dashboard and analytics for EV fleet homeowners, offering them with sufficient insights to higher handle their EV charging wants. Complemented with a wise parking IoT suite, ChargeEZ affords complete person assist to customers availing park and cost subscriptions.

