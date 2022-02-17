Valieva stumbles to fourth place amid doping controversy

The girls’s singles gold would have been Valieva’s second of the Games. Both her workforce and particular person effort will now be put beneath months of scrutiny to determine if her workforce win nonetheless stands amid a flurry of protests – together with from the US, Canadian and British Olympic committees – towards the Russian workforce’s actions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dominated on Monday that Valieva may proceed competing on the Games as a result of as she is aged beneath 16, she is a “protected person” and that banning her from persevering with her marketing campaign would trigger “irreparable damage” to the younger Russian star.

Valieva informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that she had mistakenly come into contact together with her grandfather’s coronary heart medicine, which comprises the banned trimetazidine.

That testimony was sophisticated additional by revelations on Thursday that Valieva had additionally been taking hypoxen and L-carnitine – two authorized substances that enhance blood circulation. However, when mixed with the banned trimetazidine, the medication create the looks of an athlete showing to artificially enhance their efficiency, in line with the US Anti-Doping Agency.