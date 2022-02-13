Van Jones and Friend Have Baby as ‘Conscious Co-Parents’—Not Lovers

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

CNN’s Van Jones has welcomed a brand new daughter—and he’s reportedly hoping extra individuals will embrace the association that introduced her into the world.

After pandemic lockdown, Jones informed TMZ, “I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider.”

Jones has two sons named Mattai and Cabral that he shares together with his ex-wife, Jana Carter, the niece of former president Jimmy Carter, who he was with for greater than 14 years.

TMZ, quoting sources named the newborn’s mom, however The Daily Beast was unable to substantiate that. Jones didn’t instantly reply to an inquiry from The Daily Beast.

CNN’s Van Jones Sobs On-Air After Biden Wins: ‘It’s Easier to Be a Dad’

Platonic co-parenting, already effectively established in LGBTQ communities, has grow to be a extra mainstream subject of dialogue amongst straight individuals in recent times—no less than if a recent spate of feature articles in various publications is anything to go on. Not to be confused with once-romantic pairs who select to “consciously uncouple” and platonically co-parent after breaking apart—like, say, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott—a supply tells TMZ that Jones and Noemi’s relationship is and has been strictly platonic.

“It’s a very modern arrangement,” the supply stated. “They’re not a couple, but they are a team that wants to raise a kid together.”

Research signifies that various buildings to the normal household unit are simply as well-adjusted—and “sometimes more so,” in keeping with Susan Golombok, director of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Family Research.

Golombok has researched new household buildings for the reason that Eighties and recently published a book that explores the well-being of youngsters raised in such items.

“People still see the traditional family as the gold standard, and every other kind is measured against that,” Golombok informed The Guardian in 2020, across the time of We Are Family’s publication. “But the overarching finding of our research, over 40 years, is that these are well-adjusted families, sometimes more so than traditional ones. These are wanted children. The biggest concern is whether these children might be stigmatized, judged or bullied because of their family.”

Speaking with TMZ, Jones known as this second “a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed… As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support.”

