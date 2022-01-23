Van Orden: Joe Biden’s Year in Office Has Been a Disaster for America

Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, working as a Republican for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District’s open seat, advised Breitbart News that President Joe Biden has not fulfilled a single marketing campaign promise in his first 12 months in workplace and as an alternative has been a catastrophe for America.

Van Orden, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defined throughout an look on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday that Biden failed his marketing campaign guarantees of bringing “decency” and “competence” again to the White House, along with ending the coronavirus. At the identical time, inflation has reached a 40 12 months excessive throughout his time in workplace.

“[Biden] said he was going to run to return decency back to the United States government, into the White House, and then he immediately abandoned thousands of American citizens and our allies to their fate to terrorists in Afghanistan. I can’t think of anything less decent than throwing away your own citizens to terrorists in Afghanistan for political expediency,” Van Orden defined when speaking about Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Listen:

While hundreds of American residents and Afghan allies have been trapped within the county, after Biden pulled the remaining service members out, Van Orden stated that Biden’s “State Department has threatened American citizens who are rescuing other American citizens on their own dime in Afghanistan. They’re threatening to charge them with funding terrorists; if any of the money that they use gets to the Taliban when they’re rescuing American citizens, that is the United States State Department, threatening American citizens who are rescuing other American citizens in Afghanistan.”

As Biden additionally campaigned on bringing competence again to the White House, Van Orden added that “in conjunction with [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi[‘s] radical leftist dem spending in the House… We have the highest inflationary rate in 40 years. This is a direct result of incompetent governance and overspending by the Democrats in the House.”

Democratic accomplishments in three hundred and sixty six days: Highest inflation in 40 years. Highest homicide fee in historical past. 100,000+ Americans useless from fentanyl overdoses. NATO allies don’t belief us. ???? variety of Americans nonetheless held by terrorists in AFG. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) January 21, 2022

“There are empty shelves in grocery stores in the United States today — which having lived and worked as a SEAL… I’ve worked on five of the seven continents and lived on five of the seven continents — our grocery stores are starting to look like third world countries,” the Republican stated.

He famous that the availability chain disaster is a “direct result of Biden and [Transporation] Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg” questioning when the final time somebody noticed the transportation secretary was.

The Republican stated that Biden additionally campaigned on fixing the coronavirus however famous that “There’s been more deaths under Joe Biden’s watch than there was under President Trump’s watch… Trump handed him three vaccines. So across the board, he has completely failed the COVID thing. They’re just throwing darts now against the wall, trying to figure out what to do. He has completely mismanaged this thing.”

Regardless of what you don’t hear within the media, consider your mendacity eyes; the Biden administration has failed on each entrance. The economic system, Afghanistan, the border, COVID. This is indisputably the worst begin of any administration within the historical past of our nation. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) January 21, 2022

Van Orden, working for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District’s open seat, has previously stated that he’s able to run in opposition to any of Pelosi’s hand-picked Democrat opponents after his authentic opponent, Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), introduced his retirement after a slew of scandals have been unearthed round him.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can comply with him on Twitter.