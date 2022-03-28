Van Rooyen looking to cash in home advantage against strong Edinburgh | Sport

Lions United Rugby Championship coach Ivan ‘Cash’ van Rooyen mentioned they’re cautious of the risk posed by Edinburgh.

The facet from the Scottish capital out-thought the Sharks at a moist Kings Park on Saturday and so they’ll be the Lions’ subsequent opponents.

The Lions have received three consecutive house video games in opposition to European opponents.

Lions coach Ivan ‘Cash’ van Rooyen is cautious of the risk posed by Edinburgh when the perimeters meet of their United Rugby Championship conflict at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions could also be buoyant from their 45-15 success in opposition to the Ospreys on Friday, however the Scottish facet confirmed their tactical smarts after they outbrained the Sharks at a moist Kings Park on Saturday.

There’s additionally a big South African affect within the Edinburgh facet that might be known as upon for intel on the Lions.

Van Rooyen mentioned their preparation for the sport might be geared in the direction of neutralising the group from the Scottish capital.

“They’re a quality team and there’s a reason why they’re high up on the log,” Van Rooyen mentioned.

“They threaten you with a good kicking and attacking game. They have a couple of South African influences, so the journey won’t be brand new for them.

“There are one or two guys from Monnas who’re going to return again house and somebody like Jaco van der Walt is aware of this place very effectively.

They’ve bought high quality all through and so they’re stuffed with worldwide gamers, which is why we’re emphasising on Monday being a brand new day for a brand new week.”

Friday’s win meant the Lions record their third successive triumph against European opposition at home.

It’s a fair way from where the Lions in the local derbies where Van Rooyen’s side was cannon fodder for the other three teams.

With 26 points from their 13 games with five wins, the Lions are still 10 points adrift of the eighth-placed Sharks, who fluffed their lines against Edinburgh.

Van Rooyen said they were more concerned about their processes and less about where they aim to finish at the end of the season.

“With regards to the highest 10 or high eight, we are able to solely see after we get there,” Van Rooyen said.

“What’s vital for us is to maintain on rising and repair what we have to repair for the Edinburgh fixture.

“We’re not too stuck on where we’re going to end up on the log. It’s about turning around the last few weeks and building on it.”