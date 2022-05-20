Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Today

Earlier this week, claims had been made {that a} Shivling was discovered throughout the survey.

The Supreme Court will hear the case of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mpsque as we speak, a day after it requested town court docket not to not proceed with listening to the case till it takes up the matter once more on Friday.

The Varanasi court docket will now proceed with its listening to on May 23, a counsel representing the Hindu petitioners mentioned. The counsel for the mosque administration committee mentioned each side filed their “objections and counter-objections” earlier than the trial court docket on Thursday.

Earlier this week, attorneys representing these petitioners claimed {that a} Shivling was discovered throughout the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri advanced. The declare was disputed by the mosque committee members who mentioned it was a part of the water fountain mechanism within the wazookhana reservoir, utilized by devotees to carry out ritual ablutions earlier than providing namaz. The district court docket had then ordered the sealing of the ‘wazookhana’.

The Supreme Court had directed the Varanasi court docket on Tuesday to make sure the safety of the world the place the Shivling is claimed to have been discovered, however with out impeding “religious observances”.

Here are the updates on Gyanvapi mosque case:

