Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna match steps in latest ad for a soda brand; watch : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

It was just lately introduced that the United Breweries Limited has signed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan as model ambassadors for Kingfisher soda. The model has dropped its first advertorial that includes the 2 actors and it’s an absolute riot. The duo is seen in a enjoyable advert the place they’re seen grooving to Spread The Cheer theme music.

Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna match steps in newest advert for a soda model; watch

On Saturday, Varun shared the video that includes him and Rashmika on Instagram. In the advert, Varun is seen as a pop star who invitations Rashmika to bop with him on stage. The two are seen dancing collectively at a membership, adopted by the seaside. The peppy theme music and the groovy hook step has already develop into a success. “Super excited to be the face of Kingfisher, #TheKingOfGoodTimes. I couldn’t have requested for a greater companion than @rashmika to bop to this tune with #spreadthecheer. So pump up quantity, dance down the observe & be a part of us in Spreading the Cheer!,” wrote Varun sharing the video.

This is the first time that Varun and Rashmika have shared screen and their chemistry is being lauded by fans. Earlier, during the shoot of the video, Rashmika and Varun had shared an Instagram reel where they were seen grooving to ‘Arabic Kuthu’ song from Beast.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her Hindi film debut with Mission Majnu on June 10. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika will also be seen in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. She has also started shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Varun, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of JugJugg Jeeyo on June 24. He also has Bhediya and the Indian version of Citadel in the pipeline.

