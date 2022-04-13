Varun Dhawan joins Dhanashree Verma to groove to Stayin’ Alive. Watch

There are sure dance videos on the Internet which can be so peppy that they make you wish to get out of your chair to groove too. Case in level, this dance quantity by actor Varun Dhawan and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Shared on Instagram, the video is tremendous amusing to observe.

Verma posted the video on her private Instagram web page. “Dancing and acting is our way of feeling and staying alive! @varundvn Passion is everything. What’s your way of stayin’ alive?” she wrote. In the next traces she added, “I still remember those days during first class and Muqabla that we always planned to dance together. And here it is.”

The video opens to indicate casually dressed Verma and Dhawan grooving to the tune whereas showcasing fascinating dance strikes. They are seen dancing to Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees.

Take a have a look at the video:

Since being posted about an hour in the past, the clip has gathered greater than 1.5 lakh likes, together with one type cricketer and Dhanashree Verma’s husband Yuzvendra Chahal. The put up additionally acquired tons of feedback from folks.

“Too much fun!” wrote chef Saransh Goila. “Varun you are ultimate,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Excellent,” commented a 3rd. There have been many who expressed their reactions with hearth or coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?