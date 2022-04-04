Varun Dhawan pays tribute to Triple H after he retires from professional wrestling, shares priceless moments

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan met Triple H again in 2017

Highlights Varun Dhawan shared a tribute submit for Triple H on social media

Varun met Triple H and different wrestling stars like Jinder Mahal and Sasha Banks in 2017

On the films entrance, Varun Dhawan subsequent options in Jug Jugg Jeeyo reverse Kiara Advani

After the conclusion of WrestleMania 38, Paul Levesque aka Triple H has introduced his full-time retirement from the ring. In the opening section of WrestleMania, Triple H opened the present and welcomed followers to the most important evening in leisure sports activities. He left his match boots in the course of the ring – signalling a real retirement from competitors. After that, he went to embrace his household. It was an emotional second that shall be etched within the reminiscence of the followers eternally.

Read: Is BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V smoking at Grammys good or bad? Controversial pic stirs up debate

As Triple H retired from professional wrestling, Varun Dhawan shared a tribute submit for him on social media. Varun shared moments from the time he met Triple H on the sideline of an occasion. In a video, they’re seen passionately speaking about wrestling. Varun is a big fan of wrestling and from the video his love for Triple H is obvious.

Read: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter break up after 3 years? Couple reportedly parts ways because…

Varun captioned his submit, “Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe One of my all time favourite wwe superstars hung up his boots at wrestlemania. I was fortunate enough to meet him talk to him about my love of pro wrestling and the rock (sic).”

Varun’s submit was flooded with greater than 3 lakh likes and a whole bunch of feedback in only a few hours of being posted on-line. Varun met Triple H and different wrestling stars like Jinder Mahal and Sasha Banks throughout WWE’s Live India Tour in 2017. The just lately posted video by the actor is all from this string of conferences with WWE’s hottest stars.

On the films entrance, Varun subsequent options in Jug Jugg Jeeyo reverse Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It is directed by Raj Mehta. Then, he options in Bhediya with Krtiti Sanon and is about to start to shoot for Arun Khetarpal biopic Ekkis.

Recently, Varun introduced that he’s teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor for Dangal and Chhichhore fame director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. It is a love story and will quickly go on flooring. It has booked April 7, 2023 as its launch date.