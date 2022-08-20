Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to tie the knot? Actress has THIS to say

Image Source : TWITTER Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the celebrated actors of the south Industry. They each have labored collectively within the films Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Ever because the duo has been linked collectively. On a number of events, their photos go viral the place they are often seen spending time collectively. Rumours are rife that they each are courting one another and are in a critical relationship. The social media platforms are abuzz with experiences that the rumoured couple is all set to get married.

Finally, Lavanya dismissed these experiences and known as them mere rumours. She even went on to declare that she is presently single. In a current interview with Deccan Chronicle, Lavanya broke her silence on her relationship with Varun. She mentioned that the rationale such experiences floor is that they each have labored collectively in two movies. She additionally addressed the rumours of the duo having a live-in relationship. She mentioned that it’s the weirdest hearsay ever.

Recently an image of Varun Tej and Lavanya from a typical buddy’s birthday celebration went viral. Dharam Tej, Nitin and his spouse Shalini additionally attended the get together. Lavanya can also be shut mates with Varun’s sister Niharika.

Meanwhile, on the work entrance, Lavanya was not too long ago seen within the ZEE5 internet collection Puli-Meka. The present revolves round a serial killer, who targets the police division by killing cops one after one other. Her final movie was titled Happy Birthday. Talking about Varun Tej, he was final seen in F3, co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatiaand Mehreen Pirzada. The Telugu-language comedy entertainer was a blockbuster hit on the field workplace. It was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

He is presently busy along with his subsequent venture VT12. For this movie, he joined arms with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru.

