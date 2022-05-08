Vasiljevic stuns JackJumpers with dagger three to put Kings on verge of title

Sydney are one win away from lifting the NBL championship trophy for the primary time since 2005 after Dejan Vasiljevic did his finest Jaylen Adams impersonation to interrupt the Tasmania JackJumpers’ hearts in Hobart on Sunday.

With the sport on the road and the Kings clinging to a one-point lead, Vasiljevic drained a three-pointer from a few metres past the arc to seal a 90-86 victory in recreation two of the NBL grand ultimate sequence.

MiKyle McIntosh is manhandled by the Sydney defence. Credit:Getty

The Kings, who have been with out Adams as a consequence of his hamstring pressure from the 95-78 win in recreation one, have an opportunity to brush the five-match sequence after they return to Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday night time. No staff in NBL historical past has received the grand ultimate after dropping the primary two video games.

“I don’t shy away from moments like this, I’m going to enjoy it with my teammates but we’re going to try to close this out in game three,” Vasiljevic mentioned.