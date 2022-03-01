Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Ukraine’s Kyiv

An enormous Russian navy convoy stretching some 40 miles was noticed Monday by a US satellite tv for pc imaging firm simply north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has already repulsed a number of assaults.

Satellite photographs offered by Maxar, a US firm, confirmed that the convoy — which had been massing since Sunday — had mushroomed to greater than 40 miles of navy automobiles.

It stated the column lined the complete stretch of street from close to Antonov airport, some 18 miles from the capital, to the city of Prybirsk – a distance of roughly 40 miles.

Maxar stated that “along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road.”

“A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is traveling,” it added.

Maxar stated its satellites had additionally captured photos of “additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units” in southern Belarus, lower than 20 miles north of the border with Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive on Thursday, Ukrainian forces have defended the roads main into central Kyiv in opposition to assaults by Russian forces which can be massing across the capital.

According to 2 sources interviewed by AFP on Monday, one diplomatic and the opposite a safety official, Moscow is making ready to launch a brand new navy push imminently.

The Ukrainian Army General Staff official web page on Facebook stated that Russian forces have been massing over the previous 24 hours and accumulating armored automobiles and artillery weapons “primarily to encircle and take control of Kyiv and other major cities of Ukraine.”

Washington says the primary Russian effort stays an advance on Kyiv however that had “slowed down” on the fifth day of the invasion.

On Monday, the primary Russian column advancing in the direction of the Ukrainian capital had superior about three miles and was some 18 miles from the town, a senior US protection official stated.

