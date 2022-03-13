Vatican in ‘pain’ at Nicaragua expulsion of papal nuncio

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Vatican on Saturday expressed “surprise and pain” at Nicaragua’s expulsion of the papal nuncio, which comes at a time of rising strain on opposition figures within the Central American nation.

The church mentioned in an announcement that Nicaragua’s motion in opposition to Polish Msgr. Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag was “grave and unjustified.”

It mentioned the motion was “incomprehensible” as a result of Sommertag “has worked tirelessly for the good of the church and of the Nicaraguan people,” whereas “always seeking to promote good relations” between the Vatican and Nicaraguan authorities.

It famous he had functioned as a proper witness throughout authorities talks with the opposition.

The Vatican workplace in Nicaragua’s capital, Managua, introduced on Monday that Sommertag had left the nation on March 6, although it didn’t say why. His place was taken by the chargé d’ affaires, Msgr. Marcel Mbaye Diouf.

The authorities has made no assertion in regards to the nuncio’s departure.

Sommertag arrived in Managua in 2018 within the midst of a wave of protests in opposition to the federal government of President Daniel Ortega. At least 328 folks had been killed, 2,000 wounded, a whole bunch detained and 88,000 fled into exile, in keeping with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

Ortega had tried to keep up cordial relations with the Roman Catholic Church in years earlier than the protests, however these ties more and more soured within the aftermath.

The nuncio participated in efforts to mediate within the battle and win the discharge of detained opposition figures.

At the top of final 12 months, kin of 46 detained opposition figures had requested Sommertag to intercede with Ortega, although nothing got here of the hassle.

In a November interview with The Associated Press, Sommertag mentioned his workplace had not acquired a proper request to intervene, however mentioned it had labored “in favor of the most vulnerable, among those detainees of all categories, including political.”

“I think intercession is more than just and necessary …,” he said. “But in the end, we know very well that things depend on the government.”

Ortega’s authorities elevated its crackdown on opposition leaders forward of final 12 months’s presidential elections, arresting potential candidates in opposition to him in addition to a number of dozen outstanding journalists, leaders of nongovernmental organizations and different critics.

On Friday, a decide convicted journalist Cristiana Chamorro, a possible presidential contender and daughter of former President Violeta Chamorro — who had defeated Ortega in a 1990 election — of cash laundering and different crimes.

The information website Confidencial, run by Cristiana Chamorro’s brother Carlos Fernando Chamorro, reported that she, two members of her mom’s basis, a driver, in addition to a former lawmaker and different Chamorro sibling Pedro Joaquín Chamorro had been all convicted Friday on the conclusion of a seven-day trial.

Ortega has focused nongovernmental organizations in Nicaragua, chopping off their international funding, seizing their places of work and canceling their charters. He has alleged they labored with international pursuits that needed to see him faraway from workplace.

Cristiana Chamorro, 68, had beforehand served as editor of La Prensa, Nicaragua’s largest newspaper. Her father, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, had been its editor till his homicide in 1978.