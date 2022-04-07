Vaucluse local charged over 5G mobile phone tower fires

The crime was so unlikely in genteel Vaucluse that locals claimed it should have been an outsider who set fireplace to a controversial cell phone tower on the nook of Cambridge and Derby streets final yr.

But police charged 50-year-old Derby Street resident Katherine Peterson in reference to three suspicious fires or tried fires that engulfed her native telegraph pole since October.

The pole that was topic to assaults in Vaucluse. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer

“It’s actually a Chinese box,” Ms Peterson corrected Waverley Court Justice of the Peace Ross Hudson, when he described it as an Optus telegraph pole at her bail utility on Thursday.

The tower grew to become the topic of a number of complaints in March final yr, after Optus notified residents it deliberate to improve the infrastructure to 5G.