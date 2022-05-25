VBS bank saga: Corruption-accused former municipal official arrested in hospital bed | News24

The Hawks arrested six folks linked to a R2.5-million fraud and corruption case on the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality in North West.

One of the six accused in a fraud and cash laundering case was arrested in hospital.

The man is beneath police guard after being linked to a R250-million fraud case on the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality in North West.

The case is linked to the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga.

A corruption-accused former municipal worker linked to the VBS Mutual Bank saga was served with a warrant of arrest whereas mendacity sick in a hospital mattress.

The former Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality worker is now beneath police guard whereas recovering in hospital. Five of his co-accused are because of seem within the Orkney Magistrate’s Court in North West on Wednesday.

The group is accused of fraud, corruption and cash laundering to the tune of R2.5 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, they’re allegedly linked to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank after investigators observed suspicious transactions on municipal accounts.

“Further probing allegedly revealed that between 2017 and 2019, money was allegedly continuously deposited from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda municipal accounts into the accounts of three municipality officials,” Mogale stated.

She stated the person in hospital had since left the municipality. He is accused of routinely making funds into his spouse’s and brother’s financial institution accounts. He can also be accused of depositing funds into the account of a girl who lived in Johannesburg, claiming she was awarded a young.

“The woman would subsequently send the money back to him,” Mogale added.

Mogale stated the accused have been arrested in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney, and Klerksdorp on Tuesday.

