VD Savarkar’s Image On Umbrella In Kerala Temple Festival Sparks Controversy

Thrissur (Kerala):

The Paramekkavu Devaswom, an essential temple group that’s among the many organisers of the famend Thrissur Pooram, on Sunday bumped into an argument after its authorities determined to function Hindutva icon VD Savarkar in an ornate umbrella as a part of the upcoming festivities.

However, the temple authorities reportedly determined to withdraw the umbrella from show after leaders of the Congress and the CPI(M) raised an objection.

The umbrellas, that includes numerous renaissance and freedom motion leaders together with Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and different distinguished leaders from Kerala, even have a picture of Savarkar.

“We will not do anything that will affect the communal harmony or that may hurt the Pooram or affect the religious harmony of the festival. We do not want to politicise the Thrissur Pooram which is an international event. Pooram is above politics,” Paramekkavu Devaswom Secretary Rajesh instructed PTI.

However, he refused to touch upon whether or not the board has determined to withdraw the umbrella or not however reiterated that the temple authorities don’t want any controversies across the Pooram.

The umbrellas are a part of the “chamayam” of the Paramaekkavu Devaswom — an exhibition inaugurated by BJP chief and actor Suresh Gopi through the temple competition.

Congress chief Padmaja Venugopal stated in a Facebook put up that the Sangh Parivar agenda has been “forced into the Pooram” by together with the picture of Savarkar together with different distinguished leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh.

“It’s the Kerala government which has given permission to include Savarkar, who betrayed the freedom struggle, to be included along with Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Bhagath Singh, renaissance leaders like Mannath Padmanabhan and Chattambi Swamikal… It’s a shame that the Sangh Parivar agenda was implemented in a state which is ruled by the Left government,” Padmaja, who can be the daughter of former chief minister Ok Karunakaran, stated in her put up.

Sources near the PTI stated the pictures had been chosen primarily based on the record of freedom fighters launched by the Union authorities as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar haven’t reacted to the controversy but.

