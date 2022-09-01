Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal shares interaction with ex-employee who is now a pilot

Anil Agarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, just lately took to LinkedIn to share a candy and healthful story about assembly an ex-employee who’s now a pilot. His share concerning the interplay has created a buzz.

“On my recent trip, a young pilot named Captain Neha Kapoor walked up to me and told me that she used to work at Cairn Vedanta. It made me happy to hear that people who have worked with us have succeeded in their careers,” he wrote. Cairn Vedanta is an oil and fuel exploration and manufacturing firm.

Agarwal defined how pilots like Kapoor are an inspiration to all. “Pilots like Captain Neha are role models to our young girls everywhere. Through her hard work, she has proven that you can fly as high as you want. What makes me even happier is knowing that India has the highest percentage of female pilots across the world (12.4%)!” he defined.

“If any young girl is reading this, I urge you to go after your dreams. Manzil unhi ko milti hai jinke hauslon mein jaan hoti hai [Those who have determination will reach their destination]. And as for the parents of our young girls, let them know they can be anything they set their minds to! After all, sky’s the limit…,” he added and concluded the publish with an image. The picture exhibits him standing beside the pilot.

Take a take a look at the publish:

Anil Agarwal shared this publish about assembly an ex-employee who’s now a pilot.(LinkedIn/@Anil Agarwal)

The picture exhibits pilot Neha Kapoor assembly with Anil Agarwal, her former employer.(LinkedIn/@Anil Agarwal)

Since being shared a day in the past, the publish has acquired near 35,000 likes and counting. The share has additional prompted folks to publish numerous reactions. “Inspiring – Women empowerment,” posted a LinkedIn person. “Great,” expressed one other. “Good job captain Neha,” commented a 3rd. “Very motivating and truly inspiring for the youth. One should chase dreams with full passion,” wrote a fourth.