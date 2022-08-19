Vegetable Seller Arrested For Selling Drugs In Odisha

Police seized an enormous quantity of narcotics from the suspect throughout the raid. (Representational)

Berhampur, Odisha:

A vegetable vendor was arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly possessing brown sugar, opium and hashish value over Rs 13 lakh, an official stated.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise personnel raided the vegetable store of Bhaskar Dora at Bhaliagada beneath Golanthara police station space.

During a search on the outlet, they seized round 101 gm of brown sugar, 100 gm of opium and an enormous quantity of hashish, deputy excise commissioner A Ok Satapathy stated.

The 40-year-old suspect might have procured the narcotic substances from the drug peddlers and offered them within the retail market within the guise of vegetable promoting, Mr Satapathy stated.

“We are investigating his source of procurement and his buyers,” the official stated.

