Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year

The Centre plans to make health testing of automobiles obligatory from subsequent yr. The authorities mandates automobiles to bear such checks via designated Automated Testing Stations in a phased method ranging from April, 2023.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification at the moment for public feedback relating to obligatory health testing of automobiles via ATS.

The draft notification follows the launch of the Centre’s Vehicle Scrapping Policy final yr. It mandates health checks for industrial automobiles after completion of 15 years and private automobiles after 20 years.

According to the draft notification, the health checks of heavy items automobiles and heavy passenger motor automobiles via an ATS might be obligatory from April 1, 2023. The medium items automobiles, medium passenger motor automobiles and lightweight motor automobiles (transport) must bear such checks compulsorily from June 1, 2024.

These Automated Testing Stations (ATS) will use mechanical tools to automate numerous checks required to verify health of a automobile. The draft notification additional says that renewal certificates after health checks might be issued for 2 years for industrial automobiles (transport) which might be as much as eight years outdated and one yr for industrial automobiles (transport) which might be older than eight years.

Last yr, the ministry mentioned that entities like particular objective automobiles, state governments, corporations, associations and physique of people could also be allowed to open ATS for testing health of each private and transport automobiles. Fitness testing for private automobile (non-transport) is finished on the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years).

As per the rules issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a single window clearance system might be offered for pre-registration or registration of the ATS. The registering authority shall be above or on the degree of the transport commissioner of the state. “ATS may be owned or operated by a person including any individual or company or association or body of individuals or special purpose vehicle or state government,” the rules learn.

