Veiled swipe suggests Project tension

The Project’s on-air lashing of Peter van Onselen hardly paints an image of tight-knit work colleagues. Behind the scenes, issues are rumoured to be a lot worse.

The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson has taken a delicate dig at her colleague Peter van Onselen for his brutal tried take down of sexual assault survivor Grace Tame.

Van Onselen was one of the vital scathing voices in opposition to Tame in yesterday’s media storm triggered by the 2020 Australian of the Year refusing to smile whereas assembly with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Penning an article for The Australian, PVO labelled Tame’s frosty reception “ungracious, rude and childish”, with Wilkinson hitting again hours later by applauding Tame for “making noise”.

While it’s not unusual to see hosts of the nightly present affairs panel disagree on varied points, it comes amid swirling business rumours of historic stress between the pair.

Taking to Instagram after The Project aired a fiery debate between Carrie Bickmore and PVO over Tame’s headline-making transfer, Wilkinson — a staunch Tame supporter — waded into the discussion herself.

Penning a passionate message of gratitude for Tame’s tireless efforts as a campaigner for sexual assault survivor rights, Wilkinson wrote: “Grace, the imprint you leave as Australian Of The Year will be felt for generations to come,” concluding with: “Most importantly Grace, thank you for making noise … just like you promised you would.”

It got here after Onselen insisted on The Project that Tame ought to have stayed house slightly than make her emotions towards the Prime Minister clear.

Long-running tensions with Lisa Wilkinson

Tame was each extensively praised and criticised after a tense second was captured with Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier than a morning tea for this 12 months’s Australian of the Year finalists on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was visibly unimpressed as Mr Morrison and his spouse greeted visitors, avoiding eye contact as she approached the Prime Minister and staring down the barrel of the digicam in pictures launched of the occasion.

Van Onselen was vocal within the debate over whether Tame should have played nice regardless of speaking out against the Prime Minister a number of instances prior to now, labelling the footage of Tame “embarrassing, for her that is”.

“She was ungracious, rude and childish, refusing to smile for the cameras, barely acknowledging his existence when standing next to him. The footage tells the story free of overstatement,’’ he wrote in The Australian.

“She didn’t have to play the role of court jester, or be a fake. Just be a decent human being, that’s all. If that wasn’t possible, why bother to attend at all? At his Canberra house no less. It isn’t like the person who lives there wasn’t going to be there.”

While it was Bickmore who took van Onselen to job on the article, she wasn’t the one Project star to push again.

According to TV Blackbox, it’s not the primary time, both, with sources saying PVO and Lisa Wilkinson have clashed prior to now over the political reporter’s friendship with Christian Porter, the federal minister accused of rape in a historic case.

A glance again at previous episodes of The Project supplies additional perception into the rumoured rift.

Brutal swipe on Hamish Macdonald’s return

When Hamish Macdonald returned from ABC’s Q&A to The Sunday Project, the panel wasted no time addressing the elephant within the room: that PVO had been dumped to present Macdonald his seat again.

Macdonald left the Channel 10 information program to host ABC’s Q&A, solely to return to his former function after admitting he struggled with web trolling.

Welcoming Macdonald again to his function on air, comedian Tommy Little quipped: “Hamish Macdonald, that makes so much sense. In our meeting today, I was like, damn, PVO is looking hot!”

It wasn’t the one delicate reference to the turfed-out host — who usually struggled to maintain up with the X-rated banter occasionally seen on the program.

While discussing Little’s latest Covid-19 vaccination, Macdonald let his cheeky facet fly — a freedom he doubtless missed while hosting ABC’s flagship political panel.

“Like I say, I always feel better after a good jabbing,” he mentioned to rapturous laughs from Lisa Wilkinson and visitor Jan Fran.

“I’m so happy to have you back, bro,” Little added.

Much like Wilkinson, Little made it clear he’s workforce Tame within the debate over her Prime Minister assembly, calling her a “gangster, warrior and legend” on Instagram.

PVO’s future on the panel

After holding Macdonald’s seat heat on the Project desk, van Onselen was informed by Ten information executives final July that he would solely seem on The Project sometimes.

According to The Guardian, sources on the time mentioned he was completely happy to not work on Sundays and had earlier requested to chop again on his workload.

information.com.au has reached out to Channel 10 for remark.