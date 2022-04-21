“Vendetta Politics”: Congress’s Jignesh Mewani on Arrest In Assam

Guwahati:

Congress’s Jignesh Mewani, produced in a courtroom in Assam’s Kokrajhar right this moment, alleged that his arrest was “vendetta politics and this is by PMO (Prime Minister’s Office)”. The 41-year-old firebrand chief from Gujarat has been named in a grievance filed by an area BJP chief over his tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have since been faraway from the social media platform.

The shock arrest by the Assam police passed off final evening in Palanpur. Mr Mewani has been charged with felony conspiracy, offence associated to put of worship, outraging non secular emotions, and provocation which may result in breach of peace.

In his grievance, BJP chief Arup Kumar Dey alleged that Mr Mewani’s tweet brought on “widespread criticism” and “had the propensity to disturb public tranquility”. “It is more likely to incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community,” the grievance added.

Pointing to the frenzy through which the case was filed and the arrest made, the Congress stated the arrest was made with an eye fixed to the approaching meeting elections in Gujarat, a state the BJP has been ruling since 1995.

The grievance was filed inside 24 hours of Mr Mewani’s tweet and arrest made inside one other 24 hours of the First Information Report. The Assam police are but to clarify the urgency.