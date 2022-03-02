Venice Biennale bans Russian delegations amid Ukraine crisis

The Venice Biennale, one among Italy’s high cultural establishments, introduced Wednesday a ban on anybody linked to the Russian authorities in protest over the invasion of Ukraine.

“For those who oppose the current regime in Russia there will always be a place in the exhibitions of La Biennale, from art to architecture, and in its festivals, from cinema to dance, from music to theatre,” it mentioned in an announcement.

“As long as this situation persists, La Biennale rejects any form of collaboration with those who, on the contrary, have carried out or supported such a grievous act of aggression.”

It mentioned it “will therefore not accept the presence at any of its events of official delegations, institutions or persons tied in any capacity to the Russian government.”

The Biennale joins a rising variety of cultural organizations dropping these thought of to be near Moscow following the invasion final week of Ukraine, Russia’s pro-Western neighbor.

The Russian Pavilion on the Biennale’s International Art Exhibition, which opens subsequent month, has already been closed after its artists and curator pulled out in protest on the battle.

