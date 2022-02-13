Venice carnival fun returns tentatively post-virus

Venetians and vacationers on Saturday swapped surgical masks for carnival masks and costumes, to mark the beginning of the famed Venice Carnival celebrations.

Italian authorities revoked the duty to put on masks open air on Friday and guests had been thronging Saint Mark’s Square, having fun with the return of Carnival, after the pandemic had shut the competition down.

However, a few of the most awaited points of interest, such because the Flight of the Angel and the Venice Carnival Costume Competition, had been cancelled this yr.

According to native media, round 80-thousand folks, together with 32,000 overseas vacationers, have arrived to mark the occasion.

This was a small signal of restoration for town’s native tourism, nonetheless making an attempt to recuperate from the pandemic, and customer numbers had been far fewer than these of earlier Carnivals.

The Carnival custom started in Venice through the eleventh century and has attracted giant numbers of holiday makers ever since.

This yr the Venice carnival, runs from February 12 to March 1, main into the Roman Catholic interval of Lent.