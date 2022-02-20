Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav star as India sweep West Indies 3-0
Pooran’s third successive half-century in useless as West Indies finish tour with no single win
India 184 for five (Suryakumar 65, Venkatesh 35*, Holder 1-29) beat West Indies 167 for 9 (Pooran 61, Shepherd 29, Harshal 3-22, Chahar 2-15, Venkatesh 2-23) by 17 runs
Defeat within the third and last T20I meant West Indies ended their tour of India winless, having been comprehensively blanked 3-0 within the ODIs. The margin was the identical within the T20Is, however West Indies had been extra aggressive within the shortest format.
Until Suryakumar and Venkatesh got here collectively, India had been 93 for 4 in 13.5 overs, the run-rate dawdling at 6.72 per over. The duo almost doubled India’s complete within the remaining 6.1 overs, with a whirlwind stand of 91. The shot-making from each was audacious, and breathtaking in its audacity too. If Suryakumar performed a sweep shot with the ferocity and impact of a full-blooded pull, Venkatesh walked into his drives with class that would not have been misplaced at a fine-dining sit-down. Then Suryakumar confirmed wrists of metal and arms that moved on the pace of sound in cracking sixes straight, and Venkatesh made jaws drop with a pick-up shot for six that thrilled as a lot for impact as execution.
Suryakumar was out off the ultimate ball of the innings making an attempt to hit his eighth six of his innings, for 65 off 31, whereas Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 35 off 19. The 184 that they dragged India to appeared above par at that time. It ultimately proved to be nearly sufficient as West Indies’ personal six-hitters got here out swinging too.
Full report back to comply with…
Saurabh Somani is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo