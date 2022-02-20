Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav star as India sweep West Indies 3-0

India 184 for five (Suryakumar 65, Venkatesh 35*, Holder 1-29) beat West Indies 167 for 9 (Pooran 61, Shepherd 29, Harshal 3-22, Chahar 2-15, Venkatesh 2-23) by 17 runs

Suryakumar Yadav introduced out his full repertoire of strokes, whereas Venkatesh Iyer continued to develop into the twin function of allrounder and finisher, as India surged within the second half of each innings to finish a 3-0 sequence sweep with a 17-run win towards West Indies.

Defeat within the third and last T20I meant West Indies ended their tour of India winless, having been comprehensively blanked 3-0 within the ODIs. The margin was the identical within the T20Is, however West Indies had been extra aggressive within the shortest format.

Until Suryakumar and Venkatesh got here collectively, India had been 93 for 4 in 13.5 overs, the run-rate dawdling at 6.72 per over. The duo almost doubled India’s complete within the remaining 6.1 overs, with a whirlwind stand of 91. The shot-making from each was audacious, and breathtaking in its audacity too. If Suryakumar performed a sweep shot with the ferocity and impact of a full-blooded pull, Venkatesh walked into his drives with class that would not have been misplaced at a fine-dining sit-down. Then Suryakumar confirmed wrists of metal and arms that moved on the pace of sound in cracking sixes straight, and Venkatesh made jaws drop with a pick-up shot for six that thrilled as a lot for impact as execution.

Suryakumar was out off the ultimate ball of the innings making an attempt to hit his eighth six of his innings, for 65 off 31, whereas Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 35 off 19. The 184 that they dragged India to appeared above par at that time. It ultimately proved to be nearly sufficient as West Indies’ personal six-hitters got here out swinging too.

The complete appeared significantly insufficient when Deepak Chahar pulled up with an harm to his proper hip after having taken 2 for 15 in 11 balls, leaving India with out their most skilled bowler. However, this was the place India’s investing in Venkatesh’s all-round means paid off, as he not solely delivered the 13 balls required of him confidently, but in addition took two wickets whereas doing it. West Indies’ deep batting got here to the fore on this recreation, with batters swinging and connecting, however Harshal Patel’ s dipping slower balls supplied the important thing distinction, as they in the end subsided to 167 for 9. Harshal’s 3 for 22 was the standout bowling efficiency of the match.

Full report back to comply with…